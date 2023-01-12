“You have young guys here who are going to be working with a lot of experienced players and coaches, so this is going to do wonders for South African cricket.
Capitals captain Parnell on the significance of working with Proteas legend Kallis
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell has spoken about the significance of having legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis as part of the technical team at the franchise for the SA20.
Kallis is assisting coach Graham Ford at the Centurion-based Capitals who begin their campaign with a clash against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Thursday.
Speaking ahead of the clash, the Proteas all-rounder said Kallis has said players must tap into his vast knowledge to take their game to another level.
“Obviously having that experience and knowledge is invaluable,” said Parnell.
“The thing about Jacques is that he is not a vocal guy and it is best to catch him on a one-on-one basis. You can learn so much from him because he thinks about the game differently.
“The thing that we have tried to get across to guys is to encourage people to go to different members of the squad and pick their brains because everyone thinks of the game differently.
“To have a guy like Jacques there is really special. Just with what he has achieved in his career. Most of us in this team, especially the local guys, would have probably grown up watching him and emulating him in the nets and stuff like that.
“Having that massive figure like him in the dressing room is really great for us.”
Looking ahead to the tournament, Kallis said the SA20 is a ‘fantastic’ opportunity for South African players to make a name for themselves.
“It’s been coming for a long time, people have been calling for it for ages and now it has finally come to South Africa. I think it is really important for South African cricket,” said Kallis.
“You have young guys here who are going to be working with a lot of experienced players and coaches, so this is going to do wonders for South African cricket.
“I have no doubt that it is going to be a fantastic tournament, I know a lot of hard work has been put in behind the scenes and hopefully people will come out and support it.”
Kallis also challenged players to grab the opportunity with both hands.
“What a fantastic opportunity for guys to put their hand up and make names for themselves — get around to leagues around the rest of the world. So it is a fantastic opportunity for these guys. I am sure they will grab it with both hands.”
Since arriving in Pretoria, Kallis has been impressed with what he has seen from the Capitals players.
“It was nice to get out and meet a lot of the guys for the first time. We are getting into the run of things. It’s about getting a feel, you are not going to make too many chances on day one. It is about little things that you pick up early on.
“Generally I have been very impressed with what I have seen — lots to work with — and I am really excited and looking forward to working with the guys over the next month.”
