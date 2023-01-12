The face-off between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma over Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa is being heard in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday, with the two accusing each other of abusing the court process.
Ramaphosa wants the Johannesburg high court to set aside the prosecution as unconstitutional and unlawful. He has asked for an interdict to prevent any “further steps” in pursuing the prosecution and to excuse his appearance in the criminal court on January 19 as demanded in Zuma’s summons.
Ramaphosa has accused Zuma of an ulterior purpose in prosecuting him, saying the former president wanted to scupper his re-election as president of the ANC with a spurious charge that has no chance of succeeding. Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of seeking special treatment from the courts because he is the president.
WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma battle it out in court
