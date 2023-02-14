Cricket

Nonkululeko Mlaba sets the tone as Proteas Women bounce back

14 February 2023 - 11:02
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up 3/10 in South Africa's 65-run victory over New Zealand in Paarl on Monday night.
Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up 3/10 in South Africa's 65-run victory over New Zealand in Paarl on Monday night.
Image: Mike Hewitt

Nonkululeko Mlaba: social media lover — check; stylist — check; tone-setter — err, check? 

In a Proteas team featuring Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail — the presumed tone-setters — it was Mlaba, cropped bleached hair-do and toothy grin, who started the process of repaying a boisterous Boland Park crowd for their relentless support on Monday night.

South Africa left Paarl as victors by 65 runs against a shell-shocked New Zealand, whose captain Sophie Devine was struggling to understand how her side had delivered two such dreadful back-to-back displays against Australia and then South Africa. 

For the home team the match provided a much-needed boost for their self-belief after their own horror showing in the tournament’s opening match against Sri Lanka at Newlands last Friday.

Match Highlights of T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa Women v New Zealand Women.

Despite a scrappy surface — being used for the second match in a row on Monday — South Africa’s total of 132/6 still looked shy of a good one. It should certainly have been more given the start, in which they scored 44 runs in the power play, something player of the match Chloe Tryon acknowledged. 

It demanded a good start with the ball, which is precisely what Mlaba delivered. She was handed the new ball, with South Africa having played close attention to England’s earlier success against Ireland when their three spinners shared eight wickets between them.

“She bowls a lot, tries to work on her game as much as she can, I love the fire that’s burning inside of her and I love the tone she sets with the ball,” Tryon said of Mlaba.

The pair hail from Durban so often work together with Tryon, taking particular pride in her mentoring role. “It’s really nice to see her blossoming in front of me,” said Tryon. 

Tryon stars as SA win crucial World Cup tie against New Zealand

Chloe Tryon justifiably earned the affection of the Boland Park crowd with one of the great all-rounder performances by a Proteas player at a World ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Mlaba claimed a wicket with her fourth delivery, drawing Bernadine Bezuidenhout out of her crease and giving Sinalo Jaftha, who had an excellent evening with the gloves, the fifth stumping of her career. 

An even bigger blow followed at the start of her next over when she slid one through the defences of New Zealand’s best batter Suzie Bates, to leave the tourists on 7/2. She set off on a joyous ‘mini Tahir’ dragging Jaftha along with her, much to the delight of the delirious Paarl audience. 

Her third wicket, trapping Lea Tahuhu lbw, led to a slick dance move that would not have been out of place at Rihanna’s Superbowl show, by which point, the game was effectively done as a contest.

“She wants to be No 1,” Tryon said of her 22-year old teammate, who is currently the No 2-ranked bowler in the T20 format. 

What Mlaba’s performance does is help relieve some of the pressure on Kapp and Ismail. Often opposing teams might look to just see them off and attack the rest of the South African bowlers, but they will be hesitant to do that with the kind of form Mlaba is showing of late. 

There are still concerns about the batting. Tryon’s 40 and especially her sixth-wicket partnership of 47 with Nadine de Klerk were critical in getting South Africa to what appeared a par total.

“I just think we need to take a bit of responsibility, bat a bit longer and build partnerships. I still felt that the way some of us got out was silly.

“It’s small things, we have a quality batting line-up and it’s about making sure we put our heads down and work as hard as we can, especially towards the back end of the innings,” said Tryon.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

How much is Van Niekerk void hurting Proteas?

The absence of Dane van Niekerk hangs like a cloud over the Proteas as they try to collect themselves ahead of Monday’s second World Cup match ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas Women star Chloe Tryon challenges batters to step up against NZ

Proteas Women stalwart Chloe Tryon has challenged her fellow batters to step up with South Africa desperate to bounce back against New Zealand after ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas Women stumble at the first hurdle

That was not the start the host nation wanted. There were nerves which led to poor execution, bad judgment and ultimately defeat for South Africa.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ten Hag's 'signing of the season': Man U fans melt down about Benni's work with ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | My mum said ‘Thabang why didn’t you tell me you left Pirates?’: Monare Soccer
  3. WATCH | ‘That’s my bro’: Al Hilal coach Florent Ibengé enthuses about Pitso ... Soccer
  4. BBK UNPLUGGED | Poor Zwane is a portrait of pain Sport
  5. 'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path