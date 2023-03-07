It’s why, beyond the second Test, he is already planning a vast winter programme for the younger members of the Test side. Conrad faces a particular challenge because of the Proteas’ lack of Test play, something he bemoaned again on Tuesday.
“We don’t play a lot of Test cricket, I have to find novel ways to find out more about these guys.”
The winter programme may involve an SA A tour, with Conrad hoping to have a trip scheduled in the June/July period.
“A lot of the younger guys will form part of that A side. It’s about looking after the next crop of batters — a few of them are already in this group.”
The remainder of the starting side, besides Petersen, sees three other changes with Marco Jansen dropped — to give his body a break, according to Conrad — for Wiaan Mulder, while Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj will start with Senuran Muthusamy axed and Anrich Nortjé injured.
Conrad said the decision to include the two front-line spinners — very much an historical anomaly for the Wanderers — was related to the surface. “It looks quite abrasive.”
Harmer took 14 wickets for the Titans there earlier this season, while Maharaj took 13 in a four-day match against the Lions two years ago.
“The decision to play two spinners here, I’d like to believe, is a well thought-out one.”
Rickelton named for Wanderers as ‘player Proteas can build team around’
We got a good result in Centurion but weren’t particularly good, says Conrad
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Never mind Ryan Rickelton finally getting another chance to start a Test match, he will become one of the Proteas’ most important batters in the next few years, according to head coach Shukri Conrad.
Rickelton was named to start the second Test against the West Indies that begins at his home ground, the Wanderers, on Wednesday, in place of Keegan Petersen.
His selection added another chapter to what has been a controversial summer, in which drama off the field hasn’t prevented him from being successful on it.
“He will be a big part of the side, he will be one of those guys, who through performances domestically, knowing his character, who is someone we will start building the Test side around,” Conrad said.
Lack of Test play leaves Proteas with little leeway to implement new brand
Rickelton has averaged almost 60 across the last three seasons for the (Central Gauteng) Lions in the domestic four-day competition. Though he played three Tests last year, his omission from the squad for the series in Australia was poorly managed by the then selection committee, who cited an ankle ailment.
While Rickelton always acknowledged his left ankle needed surgery, which will take place at the end of the current season, Cricket South Africa’s medical committee weren’t as confident about the strategy he and the Lions medical team drew up for him to manage the problem.
“Rickelton deserves his crack at it, he’s been churning it out,” Conrad added. “We went with Keegan in the first Test simply because he was the incumbent. Him being left out is not on the back of two non-scoring performances.”
Rickelton used the disappointment of missing the trip to Australia to fuel his success locally, even earning a call up to the One-Day squad named on Monday.
Conrad admitted the Proteas’ batting remains a work in progress, citing last week’s poor second innings showing, where they were bundled out for 116, as evidence.
“We got a good result in Centurion, but truth be told we weren’t particularly good. The wicket was tough, but that doesn’t mean we just roll over as we did the other day and have done in the past.
“We might be a little bit away on the batting front, which is no secret, but we are not a million miles away. We have the personnel, it’s just to ensure they get the necessary experience.”
