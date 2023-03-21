Proteas win third ODI thanks to Klaasen’s spectacular fireworks

Heinrich Klaasen the Test batter and Heinrich Klaasen the ODI batter are two very different people.

The former, based on the evidence of the two Tests against the West Indies recently, isn’t sure about how to pace his innings, the latter, plays with clarity and an arrogance that is bewildering.

It’s not as if he had a great foundation to build on in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. South Africa were 87/4 in the 13th over after Tony de Zorzi got in a tangle against Akeal Hosein and was trapped lbw.

The scoring rate — 7.25 — was alright , but the loss of four wickets so early in the run chase was a problem because for all their ability with the bat Marco Jansen and Wayne Parnell still haven’t proved to be reliable.

It really was all on Klaasen and David Miller, who joined Klaasen at the fall of De Zorzi’s wicket. The standard operating procedure for such things is to ‘bat time’ or ‘take the game deep.’ Procedure be damned Klaasen reckoned.