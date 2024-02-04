In what South African teams of previous generations would have described as an ‘investment session,’ the Black Caps pair scored just 60 runs in 27 overs between lunch and tea and while it made for tough viewing, it was the kind of discipline needed to grind down an opponent, who for all their talk of first class experience, have limited knowledge of the Test format.
After Moreki's magic start, Test reality bites for understrength Proteas
The joyous fantasy of a maiden Test wicket with his first ball by Tshepo Moreki was gradually replaced by grim reality as New Zealand ground down the starless Proteas on the opening day of the first Test at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.
The Black Caps, led by centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, finished on 258/2, a position of strength particularly given they’d been sent in to bat by Neil Brand.
The South African captain was one of six debutants for the tourists, the highest number for the Proteas since their first Test after isolation in 1992 against India in Durban, which featured 10.
Another of the debutants, Tshepo Moreki, given the new ball, made a dream start when he trapped Devon Conway lbw with his first ball. Moreki, 30, is the fourth South African to achieve the feat and the 24th in the history of Test cricket. Also on that list is Moreki’s teammate Dane Piedt, who did so 10 years ago.
Moreki’s wicket was the highlight of an excellent first session for the South Africans in which Dane Paterson, playing his first Test in four years, also claimed the wicket of the other New Zealand opener Tom Latham for 16, giving another debutant, Clyde Fortuin, his first Test catch.
At 39/2 the Proteas would have felt they were on top. South Africa’s bowlers showed excellent discipline on a sluggishly paced pitch through the first two sessions, with Williamson, who has just returned from yet another injury and Ravindra, the breakout star from last year’s World Cup, who is playing in his first Test in two years, forced to be patient through a tough afternoon session.
