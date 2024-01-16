Cricket

Mark Boucher disappointed with CSA's poor scheduling which compromises Test cricket

16 January 2024 - 12:22
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Former Proteas coach Mark Boucher during the South African national men's cricket team training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 2, 2022.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Former Proteas coach Mark Boucher has become the latest person to express his disappointment about Cricket SA (CSA) prioritising the SA20 over the Test series against New Zealand.    

CSA has been under criticism after naming a rookie-heavy Proteas squad to take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series scheduled for next month.    

The first Test will start on February 4 and the second on February 14.     

The Proteas were forced to name a largely inexperienced squad due to most local players taking part in the SA20.

The SA20, which is in its second season, is crucial to CSA’s coffers and it is expected to do everything to ensure its success.   

The team will be captained by uncapped Neil Brand, with almost half the team set to play international cricket for the first time.    

Speaking to SportsBoom.com, Boucher questioned CSA's “unacceptable” schedule and suggested the federation should re-evaluate its scheduling practices.    

“I'll be honest with you. I am extremely disappointed,” Boucher said.    

“It's got nothing to do with the players. You can't blame the players that have been selected or the players that are not going. I think the scheduling needs to be looked at by CSA, I don't think it's acceptable.    

“If I was New Zealand Cricket, I'd be quite disappointed. I understand them not wanting to pull out as well because the World Test Championship points are at stake,” he said.    

“But I do think that we in SA need to sit down, have a hard look at ourselves, at the scheduling, and find a way to make it right.”    

Boucher added: “SA20 is good for the public watching. It is very well supported, but we can't have that in place of a Test series against a very, very strong New Zealand team away from home.    

“So as a former player, and I know I'm not alone, there are probably a lot of guys who would speak about it as passionately as me.”

Proteas Test squad to take on New Zealand

Neil Brand (captain, Titans), David Bedingham (Western Province), Ruan de Swardt (North West Dragons), Clyde Fortuin (Rocks), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Edward Moore (Western Province), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Dane Paterson (Western Province), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Dane Piedt (Knights), Raynard van Tonder (North West Dragons), Shaun von Berg (Rocks) and Khaya Zondo (Dolphins). 

