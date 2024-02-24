Western Province had claimed their spot in the final by dominating the Dolphins — who headed into the final round of fixtures atop the points table — in an innings and 259-run triumph, in which three of their batters made centuries which was followed by left-arm spinner Kyle Simmonds taking 7/39 in the Dolphins’ second innings.
Western Province, picked up 6.02 bonus points with the bat in that first innings, which was crucial in moving them ahead of both the Titans and Dolphins. It wasn’t enough to secure top spot however as the Lions, playing on a much livelier pitch at SuperSport Park, scraped together just enough points with the bat, to finish in first place and set up a final at the Wanderers.
That first innings of 293 was thanks to a fine knock of 107 from Joshua Richards which, given the conditions and what was at stake, will rank as one of his best performances. In a final round of fixtures in which eight batters made hundreds, including Tristan Stubbs’ unbeaten 302 in Pietermaritzburg, Richards’ performance outstripped them all.
Rickelton and Richards secure home final for Lions against WP
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 64, guided the DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions to a five-wicket victory against the Multiply Momentum (Northerns) Titans and set up a home final against Western Province in the Division 1 Four-Day Series.
Rickelton showed great care for the majority of a tense morning at SuperSport Park on Saturday as the Lions chased down the final 50 runs they needed to secure a win over their neighbours, who’d set them a fourth innings target of 161.
In what had been a gripping encounter on a surface that offered plenty of help for the seamers, the Lions lost two wickets in the first half-hour of play on Saturday, keeping the door open for the Titans. Rickelton, who faced 126 balls and struck seven fours and a fortuitous six, shared a 43-run sixth-wicket partnership with Delano Potgieter, who scored 12, to secure the Lions’ victory in what was a virtual playoff match.
Rickelton had to show composure, patience and skill as the Titans hit back hard and early on the third afternoon, taking two early wickets before he and Wiaan Mulder added 85 for the fourth wicket.
Both Gauteng and Western Province will likely be able to rope in a couple of Proteas players for the final. David Bedingham and Ed Moore may return for the Cape side, who already have the One-Day title in the Newlands trophy cabinet, while the Lions could welcome back Test captain Temba Bavuma, Tshepo Moreki and Duanne Olivier.
The final, which will be played over five days, starts on Wednesday.
