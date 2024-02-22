Stubbs’s sublime display elevates importance of Four-Day competition
Tristan Stubbs’s presence and his determination to succeed in it is crucial for the competition’s status
22 February 2024 - 20:34
Tristan Stubbs’s triple hundred in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday was one of the individual highlights of the 2023/24 season, and underlined the importance of the often unseen and unloved domestic game. ..
