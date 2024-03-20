The exact nature of his involvement at Mumbai Indians — whether he is there as an apprentice or will get the opportunity to play — is not yet clear, but it is understood he will stay for the duration of the competition which ends in the last week of May.
From the classroom to the IPL, SA teen Maphaka’s rapid rise continues
Kwena Maphaka's rapid rise continued on Wednesday when he landed in Mumbai to take up a contract with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In hasty arrangements, with the help of his Gauteng Lions teammate Kagiso Rabada, Maphaka went from classes at St Stithians on Monday to boarding a flight on Tuesday to join one of the glamour teams in cricket’s most lucrative competition.
So rapid were the arrangements that the teenage left-arm fast bowler only received his visa when he landed in Mumbai.
The Mumbai Indians confirmed later on Wednesday that Maphaka had been called up as a replacement for Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka, who picked up an injury that ruled him out of the IPL.
Maphaka, 17, was the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year where he finished with the second-highest wickets tally in a single edition of the event with 21.
He has subsequently played three matches for the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge. After the last of those on Sunday Rabada, who has Maphaka as a client in his KGR sports agency, received a call from the Mumbai Indians inquiring about Maphaka’s services.
Maphaka defended 10 runs in the super over against Western Province in Sunday’s match at the Wanderers, giving further credence to those who view him as the next big thing in the sport.
The exact nature of his involvement at Mumbai Indians — whether he is there as an apprentice or will get the opportunity to play — is not yet clear, but it is understood he will stay for the duration of the competition which ends in the last week of May.
Maphaka had to hastily complete the visa application before heading to India accompanied by his mother.
The Mumbai Indians have arranged to provide tutorship for Maphaka so his academic work is not severely affected.
The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have each won the IPL five times, making them the two most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The team is owned by one of India’s wealthiest families, the Amabanis, whose net worth is reportedly about $120bn (R2.2-trillion).
The team is coached by former Proteas wicketkeeper and head coach Mark Boucher and have Dewald Brevis, Maphaka’s former teammate for the South Africa U-19s, and Gerald Coetzee among their contracted players.
