In contrast, Rabada looked like someone who hadn’t bowled in a month. It’s not particularly concerning, but his rhythm was lacking which affected his control and consistency. He went wicketless in four overs conceding 31 runs, and can probably do with another game before heading to India.
The Lions, with a side that would more than hold its own in the SA20, made 223/5 after being put into bat and ran out winners by 44 runs against a Boland side that doesn’t contain anywhere near the same level of quality. In total there were eight Proteas in the home team’s starting XI, with one of those, Ryan Rickelton, once again finishing as top scorer with a punishing 75 off just 39 balls.
There is strong competition for top order spots in the Proteas T20 World Cup squad, but if Rickelton continues to churn out runs as he has in the T20 format this season, Rob Walter will be hard pressed to ignore him.
Temba Bavuma — another who is desperate to make an impression to earn one of those places, which does seem unlikely given the depth of talent and the form of the players available for those positions, scored 26 off 16 balls.
Rassie van der Dussen, fresh off a stint in the Pakistan Super League, and also a candidate for the World Cup, was pushed down to No.4 in the order, but still showed off his ability smashing 42 off 22 balls.
Maphaka lights up Bullring with classy display
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kwena Maphaka did not look out of place in a DP World (Central Gauteng) Lions team that was packed with a blinding array of stars for Friday’s opening match in the CSA T20 Challenge at a shamefully empty Wanderers.
The prospect of Maphaka bowling in tandem with Kagiso Rabada should be a marketing man’s dream but incredibly CSA failed to use it in any way to promote the start of the tournament, with barely 1,000 people coming through the turnstiles.
Anyway, the 17-year-old left arm fast bowler performed as prescribed, even out-bowling his more experienced and celebrated teammate in a full four-over spell. There was variety, control and yes plenty of pace making many of the Boland batters feel distinctly uncomfortable.
Ahead of Friday’s encounter Maphaka, who is still completing his matric year at St Stithians, described the chance of bowling alongside Rabada — who attended the same school — as one that excited him. “It will be really special,” he added.
The Lions T20 captain, Bjorn Fortuin, didn’t quite enter into the fun, instead choosing himself to share the new ball with Rabada.
Maphaka came on to bowl in the sixth over and had Rabada by his side at mid-on as he charged in from the Golf Course. It was a most impressive start, that included a misdirected yorker to finish the over. That was a ball Maphaka returned to regularly in his four overs and for the most part he executed it well.
He deserved his three wickets, two of which came in his final over, including a beauty to Hardus Viljoen that sent the middle stump flying. Once Rabada departs for the IPL, the Lions shouldn’t be afraid to throw Maphaka in at the deep end, for he looks well suited to tackle any depth.
