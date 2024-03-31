Cricket

No Wolvaardt means big problems for Proteas

31 March 2024 - 11:45
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marizanne Kapp conceded 17 runs in three overs but went wicketless in South Africa's seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20 International in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
Marizanne Kapp conceded 17 runs in three overs but went wicketless in South Africa's seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20 International in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Good starts with both bat and ball were wasted as South Africa suffered an eighth defeat in their last 14 T20 internationals with Anneke Bosch explaining that the players need to reflect on implementation ahead of Wednesday’s series decider against Sri Lanka in East London. 

The tourists won by seven wickets in Potchefstroom on Saturday with their experienced skipper Chamari Athapaththu praising the impact of their young players for the win. Eighteen-year-old opener Vishmi Gunaratne scored an unbeaten 65 to help guide Sri Lanka to a modest target of 139, which they reached with seven balls to spare. 

She shared a stand of 76 for the fourth wicket with player of the match Kivisha Dilhari, who made 45 not out, having earlier also contributed with the ball when she had Bosch trapped lbw for 50.

“It is really good to see this as a captain. They handled the pressure well at the right time,” said Athapaththu. 

Whereas Sri Lanka’s young brigade took charge to seal a win, South Africa’s lesser known players were once again absent. It didn’t help that they lost skipper Laura Wolvaardt shortly before the start of the match due to illness, but the fact that they are so reliant on her and Marizanne Kapp, is worrying with the T20 World Cup only a few months away.

“It was a bit of a shock that Laura wasn’t playing, but mainly because it happened so late,” said Bosch. “We missed Laura obviously. She’s an experienced player and she’s got a real presence for us.”

While Nadine de Klerk performed competently as skipper, it is the rest of the players that need to do plenty of introspection ahead of the series finale in East London. Kapp and Wolvaardt dominated in Benoni last week when the Proteas won comfortably, but while Kapp made 44, besides Bosch’s 50, which came off 32 balls in which she also had plenty of good fortune, there was nothing else from the remaining batters.

We will have to do better in all three departments, and go back, look at all our plans and the way in which we execute
Anneke Bosch

“We started well, but lost our way in the last 10 overs. It was the same with the ball and in the field we let ourselves down as well.”

Having reached 84/2 by the 10th over thanks to Bosch and Kapp’s 58-run partnership for the second wicket, the rest of the batters could only add 54 in the second half off the innings with De Klerk’s 16 not out the next best score. 

With the ball, they had Sri Lanka 62/3 in the 11th over, but then watched as Gunarate and Dilhari displayed the kind of composure the Proteas lacked. 

Bosch bemoaned her own part in the team’s failure to reach a total in the region of 160. “I’m fairly pleased with my own performance. I’d like to have batted for longer because it wasn’t the easiest pitch to bat on and to have an in-batter for the second half of the innings was important.”

Looking ahead to the third match, Bosch said: “We will have to do better in all three departments, and go back, look at all our plans and the way in which we execute.”

READ MORE

Proteas' inconsistency leads to another T20 defeat

The Proteas' inconsistency came back to bite them once again on Saturday afternoon with Sri Lanka claiming a seven-wicket victory in the second T20 ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt on the hunt for consistency

Seeing their best-laid plans come to life pleased Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt in their 79-run victory over Sri Lanka Women in the first of ...
Sport
3 days ago

Nortje excluded from Proteas contract but Nkwe confident he will return

Ace fast bowler Anrich Nortje “opted out of” a national contract with Cricket SA for the next 12 months, saying he wants to focus on the T20 format ...
Sport
4 days ago

Wolvaardt hits ton as SA see off Sri Lanka in T20 opener

A maiden T20 international century by A maiden T20 international century by Momentum Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt put Sri Lanka to the sword as ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season’: ex-Bafana star Brighton ... Soccer
  2. ‘We are not here to make up the numbers’: Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of clash ... Soccer
  3. Captain Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for do-or-die Olympic decider ... Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Themba Zwane one of the best I’ve seen’: Brighton Mhlongo Soccer
  5. All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion