Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt on the hunt for consistency
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Seeing their best-laid plans come to life pleased Proteas Women captain Laura Wolvaardt in their 79-run victory over Sri Lanka Women in the first of three T20 internationals in Benoni on Wednesday.
A dazzling display of shot-making saw Wolvaardt strike 12 fours and three sixes in an innings that yielded 102 runs from 63 balls, with 60 from veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp as the pair added 116 runs from 80 deliveries to steady the ship and put the hosts in command at 198/5 at the break.
“We have been scoring 150s consistently and our chats last night and pre-series were about how to find an extra 20 to 30 runs and get closer to the 170-180 mark,” Wolvaardt said.
“Kapp and I were ticking the score along nicely, in the last five I started hitting boundaries and we were able to push [close] to that 200 score.
“It's nice when you have that big partnership early on and you can set the game up to explode like that at the end. So, I was happy we were able to push that higher score because it is something we have been speaking about for a few months,” she said in the post-match media conference.
Wolvaardt got a lifeline when she was dropped on 63 in the 16th over but was dismissed two deliveries from the end of the innings after the damage had already been done.
In reply, the Lankans were all out for 119 with Harshitha Samarawickrama (38 off 33) and Hasini Perera (30 off 18) top-scoring for the visitors.
