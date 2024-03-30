Proteas' inconsistency leads to another T20 defeat

The Proteas inconsistency came back to bite them once again on Saturday afternoon with Sri Lanka claiming a seven wicket victory in the second T20 International in Potchefstroom to level the three match series at 1-1.

Having dominated the first match on Wednesday night in Benoni, South Africa’s batting fell to pieces after the tourists had gifted them numerous opportunities in the first half of their innings.

South Africa, missing skipper Laura Wolvaardt with illness, chose to bat first and having reached 84/2 at the halfway point would understandably have expected a significant charge to finish off the innings.

Instead, they slumped to 138/8, leaving the door open for the Sri Lankans.

Eighteen year old opener Vishmi Gunaratne top scored with an unbeaten 65, sharing a partnership of 76 with Kivisha Dilhari, who made 45 not out, to help their side reach the target with seven balls to spare.