Steyn problem irritates Coetzee

It has become a bit of a recurring theme, but Frans Steyn's international rugby future is again in doubt.

The kid wonder of Rugby World Cup 2007 was in Springbok coach Allister Coetzee's sights to play a role in South Africa's current European tour but, as is often the case with the player, there were complications.

Coetzee did not go into detail but did let drop that it had more to do with Steyn's club, Montpellier, than the player himself.

"I had a chat with Frans last week," Coetzee said.

"We haven't resolved those issues with the club that will allow him to play."

With Jan Serfontein declaring himself unavailable, Coetzee was keen on some experience in that channel.

Steyn's relationship with the last three Bok coaches since he moved to Racing Metro in 2009 has at times been strained.

Capped 56 times for the Boks, the utility back was included in the Springbok squad to play France in a three-Test series in June, but played just 47 minutes as a substitute in the series.

He returned to his club, ostensibly to work on his fitness.

Coetzee may feel he has to jump through too many hoops to convince players to show up for Bok duty and provide an argument for the limited use of overseas-based players.

He is understandably desperate not to get caught up in a revolving-door selection policy.

"You can't in one week bring those players up to the level of the current squad," he said.

Add to that some players' lukewarm attitude to playing for their country, where they face their clubs unwilling to pay them in their absence.

"They need to decide whether they want to play for the Boks.

"They have to make a decision, either they retire from international rugby, or give up their contract and return to South Africa," Coetzee said.