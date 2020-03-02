Rugby

With 100% loss record, Bulls are having one of their worst starts in Super Rugby

02 March 2020 - 11:03 By MAHLATSE MPHAHELE
After four Super Rugby defeats, Bulls coach Pote Human said his mission at training this week is to keep the players motivated as they still have a lot of rugby to play this season.
After four Super Rugby defeats, Bulls coach Pote Human said his mission at training this week is to keep the players motivated as they still have a lot of rugby to play this season.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Bulls are in the middle of one of their worst starts to a Super Rugby campaign, and coach Pote Human is under intense pressure to turn things around.

The Pretoria side has lost all four matches played so far this season, and their 24-39 defeat against the Jaguares at Loftus on Saturday means they remain rooted at the foot of the overall standings with only one point. They are in serious danger of emulating the class of 2002,  who went the entire season without a win.

“We were bullied up front and I really thought we were outplayed physically,” was Human’s frank assessment of his team after the Jaguares loss.

“At half-time I thought if the guys could switch on, maybe we would  get back in the game.

"If you are not on par in Super Rugby this is what happens, especially against a team like the Jaguares because they will take every opportunity.

"We gave them soft penalties and that cost us in the end. I thought with the score at 24-14 at half-time, we were still in the game and we could come back. But unfortunately against the Jaguares, it is not that easy.”

Human said his mission at training this week is to keep the players motivated as they still have a lot of rugby to play this season.

“I will try to keep the players positive but our performances have not been good enough, not for the Bulls," he said. "I will have a hard look at myself first and then the players to see what we can do so we can rectify the mistakes. This is very, very disappointing.

“I am disappointed with everything because I think we lost five line-outs and that is just not good enough. The scrums did not go as planned and the defence gave them easy tries.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the former champions as they host the Highlanders on Saturday before they embark on their overseas tour to take on the Red and Waratahs in Australia and the Hurricanes and Chiefs in New Zealand.

With all the doom and gloom, there was at least some positive news with the announcement that veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen would be returning to Loftus in June to be part of their Currie Cup campaign.

MORE

Magnificent Blues spoil the Stormers’ party

Lacking intensity against an energised Blues team cost the Stormers dearly as they relinquished their unbeaten Super Rugby record on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Hurricanes blow away Sunwolves as Sharks sink Reds

Kobus van Wyk bagged a hat-trick in a sensational debut for the Hurricanes who thrashed the hapless Sunwolves 62-15 Saturday, while his old team the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Waratahs grind out win against Lions in Sydney

The Waratahs jumped quickly out of the blocks to post a big early lead before grinding out a 29-17 win over South Africa’s Golden Lions in Sydney on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry for this word I used': Zinnbauer after uttering an expletive ... Soccer
  2. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  3. Percy Tau takes flak after Brugge's Old Trafford rout Soccer
  4. Akpeyi magnificent as Kaizer Chiefs quell Orlando Pirates' fire Soccer
  5. Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez set to play at Orlando Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
X