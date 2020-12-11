Sportswear manufacturer ASICS and SA Rugby have unveiled a unique Springbok jersey for next year’s incoming tour to South Africa of the British & Irish Lions.

The reigning world champions will also wear the unique commemorative jersey when they host England‚ Ireland‚ Scotland and Wales next year in the much-anticipated Castle Lager Lions Series.

“Lions tours come around only every 12 years‚ so we thought it appropriate to create a jersey that is indisputably unique‚” said SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.

“It will be worn by the team on only three occasions and we wanted to make it memorable and special for the players and hopefully this unique rendering of Springbok green – in conjunction with the badge – will do exactly that.”

The 2021 tour will be 14th time the British & Irish Lions have visited South Africa and ASICS wanted to celebrate this rich history by putting a very classic spin on the most modern jersey.

“A British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa is a hugely significant event for both players and supporters‚ as it takes place only every 12 years or so‚” said the jersey manufacturer in a statement.

“That kind of rarity brings with it a special responsibility when creating a jersey and we wanted the players and the fans to get goosebumps every time they pull that jersey over their heads.”

The jersey blends the traditions of garment manufacture with the latest in performance garment design and materials and its most distinguishing feature is its unique colourway.

“You get green by mixing blue and yellow together and so a lot of the time when these guys ran out‚ their jerseys appeared to have a slight blue undertone. It’s still green‚ of course‚ but slightly bluer than some of the modern green-and-gold incarnations. This jersey captures that essence‚” added ASICS.

The Castle Lager Lions Series begins on July 3 2021 when the Lions face the Stormers in Cape Town.

Three weeks later the new jersey will be worn for the first time by the Springboks at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg‚ a venue which previously hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup Final.

The commemorative Springbok jersey for the 2021 series against the British & Irish Lions will be available to supporters from December 11 2020 online and at leading sports shops around the country.