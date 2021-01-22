Given what transpired in their last two clashes with the Blue Bulls‚ Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has called on his team to be brave in Saturday's Currie Cup semifinal at Loftus.

The Lions lost two close encounters against the men from Pretoria and in both cases they would have greeted the final whistle with a chorus of 'what ifs'.

In their most recent clash‚ they went down 22-15 having been perennially stuck in third gear.

This time against the standout team in the competition‚ coach Van Rooyen does not want his men to leave Loftus wondering.

“We came close twice. We created enough opportunities but we just didn't take them‚” he said about their most recent match-ups with their trans-Jukskei rivals.

“You need to be brave. You've got to be willing to give it a full crack‚” he said before clarifying what that means to his team.