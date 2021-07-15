Rugby

Currie Cup match between the Lions and the Cheetahs at Ellis Park called off due to unrest in Gauteng

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 July 2021 - 15:46
The Currie Cup match between the Lions and the Cheetahs has been cancelled.
The Currie Cup match between the Lions and the Cheetahs has been cancelled.
Image: Lee Warren

The unrest in Gauteng has necessitated the cancellation of Saturday's Currie Cup match between the Lions and the Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

SA Rugby on Thursday announced that the game has been called off.

That cancellation follows SA Rugby's decision earlier this week to call off the match between the Sharks and the Pumas scheduled for Durban on Friday night‚ as well as Griquas' clash with the Blue Bulls in Kimberley on Saturday. SA Rugby did not specify why the Kimberley game was called off.

A decision on the result and log points for the Lions v Cheetahs match will be made at a later stage.

The women’s First Division Final‚ between the Golden Lions and Free State‚ also scheduled for Ellis Park‚ has been postponed. A new date will be communicated in due course.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Sono on his products Mosimane and Zwane facing off in the Champions League ... Soccer
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. WATCH | 'He's only trying to make a living' - Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant ... Soccer
  4. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  5. Ex-Proteas star Phangiso relives the painful experience that reduced him to ... Cricket

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?