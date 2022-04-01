'I doubted myself a lot,' Lions flyhalf Hendrikse opens up on facing challenges
Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse has opened up on struggling with self-doubt and fearing the worst for his career during a period on the sidelines due to a devastating injury.
After making his Lions debut in May 2021, Jordan (20) became one of the hot topics in SA rugby circles due to his excellent performances at 10.
But the youngster’s world crumbled after he suffered an ankle injury when the Lions played Scarlets in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Wales in October and had to spend at least four months on the sidelines after surgery.
“While I was injured was a tough time for me. I was doubting myself, thinking and asking myself questions such as would I be the same Jordan? When my career started everyone was talking about my abilities, I was not sure if I would still have those abilities.
“Those are the questions that kept coming to mind. Fortunately, the Lions helped by keeping me positive and on the right track.
“But it was also time for me to work on my game in terms of what I wanted to do and focus on my studies. It was a good time for me to reflect on my life. But I’m happy I’m back and looking normal. I have fully recovered and I’m grateful for that,” said Hendrikse, who is the younger brother of Sharks and Springboks scrumhalf Jaden.
The Lions’ flyhalf couldn’t be happier with how things have turned out for him since his return to the field in February.
“I’m on top form in terms of being consistent week in, week out.
“Of course you are not going to have your best game every day, but staying consistent in what you do well is the most important thing.
“You need to keep working on your weaknesses. I’ve been doing what I do well and keeping that consistency and I’m happy. That was my main focus after injury, to get to the top level but also to change the perspective of my game,” he said.
Hendrickse has joined a number of SA sports stars signed by Roc Nation.
The agency represents athletes such as Boks skipper Siya Kolisi, players Cheslin Kolbe, Aphelele Fassi and S’bu Nkosi, and netball star Bongi Msomi.
“Though they [Roc Nations] have well-established and world-class players, they are also about growing the youth, helping them become well-developed players. Their goal is to empower us.”
The Lions’ resurgence in the URC has seen them record three victories in a row against Cardiff, Munster and Ospreys.
Hendrikse and his team mates will be hoping to keep that run going when they host Edinburgh at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg at 4.05pm.
