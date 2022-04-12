Sharks coach Everitt lauds Phepsi Buthelezi's professionalism

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has lauded the professionalism and unmatched work ethic of his young loose forward Phendulani “Phepsi” Buthelezi.

The powerful No 8, who hails from Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been one of the key players and leaders in the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

Buthelezi, 22, delivered a man of the match performance in the Sharks’ 37-10 victory over the Lions on Saturday as the Durbanites kept their chances of reaching the URC quarterfinals alive in emphatic style.

Buthelezi is in healthy competition with equally talented and more experienced Sikhumbuzo Notshe for the No 8 jersey and the youngster held things together exceptionally when the latter was out with a serious knee injury for some time.

Everitt said Buthelezi’s performances are a result of the hard work the player put in at training during the week and his high level of discipline.

“Phepsi has been our number one eighthman throughout the URC, we did give Notshe some opportunities to get back to full fitness,” Everitt said.

“But Phepsi was outstanding and I don’t think he made a mistake against the Lions.

“He carried well and with intent and defended well. He got himself involved in many battles,” the coach said.

“We are really proud of him, especially playing in difficult conditions. He has also improved his lineouts and he is the guy who prepares really well. Phepsi looks after himself during the week like a true professional.

“He deserves the accolade that he got against the Lions and really well done to him.”

Buthelezi’s performances would have given Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber a headache on his loose forward selection.

However, Nienaber has indicated that he is likely to stick with the experienced loose forwards that are already in the Boks' set-up as SA builds up to the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

The Bulls’ Elrigh Louw (22) and Evan Roos (22) of the Stormers are the other players who have raised their hands during the URC.

Louw was invited to the Springboks' alignment camp that was wrapped up in Durban on Tuesday.