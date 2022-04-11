‘Not a true reflection,’ says Lions coach Van Rooyen after defeat to Sharks

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen says the 37-10 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to the Sharks is not a true reflection of where his team is and there were good lessons for his young side.

Van Rooyen saw his team's four-match URC winning streak come to an end at a wet Kings Park in Durban on Saturday. The home team played well in the adverse weather and it was no surprise as the Sharks had played in those conditions over the past few weeks.

The Lions, on the other hand, have achieved great results in dry conditions in Johannesburg and they were expected to struggle in Durban.

“I don’t think the game is a true reflection of where we are as a team, that’s probably the big part of the frustration,” Van Rooyen said.

“The Sharks are more adept and equipped in these kinds of conditions. I think us playing against the internationals [teams] at home with the altitude and probably not this kind of rain, we are more adept for that.

“I think what we’ve learnt in the past four weeks is that with a good kicking game, good attack and defensive structure, we’ve got a lot better and more dynamic on how we want to play.”