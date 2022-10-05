The team went on to win the trophy without Zas, but the man who made such a telling contribution on their road to the final is back in the mix.
Zas back in the mix: Stormers hope their gasman hits deck running on tour
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Leolin Zas could make his return for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against the team that helped catapult him to prominence last season.
Last season Zas played against Munster and the Dragons early in the Stormers' campaign, but it was their romp against Zebre Parma that helped set him on his way to topping the try scoring chart.
He scored against Munster but his season took off with a brace against the Italians with a performance that helped cement his place in the team.
He dotted down 11 times in as many games, but cruelly, as the tournament was about to reach its climax, Zas suffered a significant setback in the Stormers' victory over Ulster in their semifinal in Cape Town. An ankle injury and subsequent surgery tripped him up just as his star took off.
