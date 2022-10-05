“We take him and push him like any other player in the squad — we don’t regard him as the chair of the club when we do the work on the field. But to be honest, he is pushing himself hard.
“He is even doing extra work after training, you can see he wants to play and we are happy with the progress he has made so far.”
Nteo added Mpisane has the potential to improve and become a player of Premier Soccer League (PSL) standard with time and coaching.
“We have players that you can say with coaching and more training will improve. There are signs — we see that he will improve with more coaching because there is something he has in terms of playing.
“Give him time, he will come right. He’s got some good passes and he’ll work on his weight. You know wat happens when you gain a little bit of weight but he is doing well and we are happy with his progress.”
‘There is something he has in terms of playing’: Royal coach Nteo on Mpisane
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix
The SA football public must be prepared to be thrilled by the silky skills of Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane in the DStv Premiership in the coming weeks.
The club’s assistant coach Abram Nteo said Mpisane, who made a cameo appearance during Macufe Cup against Kaizer Chiefs in Bloemfontein last week, is pushing himself hard to be in the reckoning for team selection.
Asked why Mpisane was not part of the team that lost 3-1 loss in their DStv Premiership fixture against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, Nteo said it was due to individual game selection.
“It was because of team selection — we selected 20 players that we believed will represent the club against SuperSport United,” the coach said.
“I am not sure if he is registered for Caf competitions, I know about the PSL, but he is doing very well with the boys to be honest. He is pushing himself and the commitment is there.
“He is competing with other players in the team and it’s a matter of time — if he is ready we will put him in. He is doing well, he is working very hard to push himself and get a place in the team and I am happy with the way he has been training.”
Mpisane is the son of club owner and successful businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, but Nteo insisted the coaching staff are not under pressure to play him.
“We take him and push him like any other player in the squad — we don’t regard him as the chair of the club when we do the work on the field. But to be honest, he is pushing himself hard.
“He is even doing extra work after training, you can see he wants to play and we are happy with the progress he has made so far.”
Nteo added Mpisane has the potential to improve and become a player of Premier Soccer League (PSL) standard with time and coaching.
“We have players that you can say with coaching and more training will improve. There are signs — we see that he will improve with more coaching because there is something he has in terms of playing.
“Give him time, he will come right. He’s got some good passes and he’ll work on his weight. You know wat happens when you gain a little bit of weight but he is doing well and we are happy with his progress.”
READ MORE
Hunt’s SuperSport gaining momentum as they dispatch Royal AM
Abram Nteo unsure what’s happening with coach Khabo Zondo at Royal AM
MaMkhize says Royal AM have not fired coach Khabo Zondo
Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos