Dobson confident they will find Kitshoff’s replacement in their pipeline, if he leaves Stormers

While the loss of veteran Springboks loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff would be massive for the Stormers, coach John Dobson is consoled by the thrilling young talent in Western Province’s pipeline.

Kitshoff, whose contract with the Stormers is set to lapse after next year’s Rugby World Cup in France, is strongly linked with a move to the Capetonians’ United Rugby Championship (URC) and Irish side, Ulster.

Dobson didn’t deny the possibility of losing the player to Ulster, but said they were going to talk to the player after their 16-all draw against Ospreys in Wales on Friday.

During the past few years, Stormers have been losing their top talents such as Warrick Gelant, who moved to France’s Racing 92 at the end of last season.

However, the Stormers have managed to find perfect replacements that helped them to the URC title in the previous campaign.