Hendrikse, who had excellent performances and started a few games for the Boks at scrumhalf, said they are hoping to improve their defence and be ruthless on attack in the opponents' 22.
“This week the main focus will be on our defence, we need to get our space and alignment right. We need to get our first time tackle right,” he said.
“We are coming back and we just want to play how the Sharks play, have that Sharks’ DNA, which is how they have been playing over the years.
“We just want to come back and have a big influence on the team and also fit into the team as smoothly as possible.”
The young scrumhalf said Etzebeth was raring to go in Durban. “Eben is super calm, he looks excited and happy that he can play for the Sharks this weekend.”
The Warriors head to Durban on the back of an encouraging 35-21 victory over the Bulls in Scotland last weekend.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bok stars raring to lift Sharks in URC before return to national duty
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The Sharks’ Springbok stars are determined to lift the Durban-based franchise higher in the United Rugby Championship (URC) standings before they return to national team duty.
The Sharks began their URC season without a host of their national team stars as they were involved in the Rugby Championship and next month they will once again report to the Boks' camp for the end-of-the-year tour.
The Sharks played three matches without their Springboks on their URC European tour where they won two and lost one, leaving the Durban side in eighth position with 10 points. They won against Zebre and the Dragons before losing 54-34 to Leinster last weekend.
The Sharks were unconvincing in their three opening matches with some areas needing serious attention.
They play their first home game of the season when they entertain Glasgow Warriors of Scotland at Kings Park on Saturday (4.05pm).
Sharks coach Sean Everitt will welcome back Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth, who is set to make his debut for the Durbanites.
“The last time I played URC was in the quarterfinals, so I’m super excited to get on the park this weekend for the Sharks,” Hendrikse said.
“Basically for me it’s just about enjoying myself and enjoying every moment this weekend.”
Ulster a test of whether emboldened Lions have rediscovered their roar
Hendrikse, who had excellent performances and started a few games for the Boks at scrumhalf, said they are hoping to improve their defence and be ruthless on attack in the opponents' 22.
“This week the main focus will be on our defence, we need to get our space and alignment right. We need to get our first time tackle right,” he said.
“We are coming back and we just want to play how the Sharks play, have that Sharks’ DNA, which is how they have been playing over the years.
“We just want to come back and have a big influence on the team and also fit into the team as smoothly as possible.”
The young scrumhalf said Etzebeth was raring to go in Durban. “Eben is super calm, he looks excited and happy that he can play for the Sharks this weekend.”
The Warriors head to Durban on the back of an encouraging 35-21 victory over the Bulls in Scotland last weekend.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Stormers to test their depth on tour
Bulls need to step up ahead of Munster clash: Rossouw
Sharks coach Everitt takes positives from humbling URC defeat to Leinster
Stormers get bonus-point win over Zebre in Parma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos