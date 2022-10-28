Rugby

‘We’ve seen enough of Duane’: Vermeulen in cotton wool for now

Rassie Erasmus says the pedigreed player doesn’t need any more experience, but Bok youngsters do and it’s their time to shine

28 October 2022 - 14:50
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Duane Vermeulen of South Africa looks on during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on September 24, 2022 in Durban.
Duane Vermeulen of South Africa looks on during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on September 24, 2022 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Duane Vermeulen's warrior qualities will not be called on during the Springboks' year-end tour.

He has nothing to prove, but there are tyros who will need to hit the deck running on the Springboks' and the South Africa A team's tour of Europe next month.

Vermeulen will be spared the excesses of the Boks' four-match tour, which stops in Dublin, Paris, Genoa and London.

“Even if Frans (Steyn) was fit he would not have toured,” said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

“There are some guys who are a bit older in the legs who can get to the World Cup. We have seen enough of Duane. He doesn't need any more experience. We need to see other youngsters who have been pushing to be included. Duane is really well managed at Ulster,” said Erasmus.

Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads announced for next month’s tour of Europe

Jacques Nienaber has named former Junior Springboks backs Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in his 35-man squad for the outgoing tour to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Vermeulen has been a big match player for the Springboks and his pedigree is not in question.

At the other end of the experience scale are players who will be required to deliver on the rich promise they showed as juniors, among them utility back Sacha Mngomezulu.

The 20-year-old's elevation straight into the senior side has surprised many, but Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber had no trouble highlighting the player's virtues.

He pointed to his speed, agility and skill, while commending his bravery in the tackle.

Selecting him for the Boks will also prevent other international coaches wondering aloud about his availability.

Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season

The Bulls have secured the services of Springboks and former Stormers prop Wilco Louw, the Pretoria-based franchise has confirmed.
Sport
2 days ago

Willemse the No 1 No 10

Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok have been selected as flyhalves in the Bok squad and concerns have been raised about the former's ability to consistently raise the flags.

He occupies that spot because Handré Pollard is injured, Elton Jantjies has not had enough game time, while Frans Steyn wasn't considered.

Johan Goosen has been selected for the SA A team, where he is expected to earn some much-needed game time. “In February we had earmarked Johan when we asked, 'Who's the next guy in?',” said Nienaber. “He was part of our preparation camp and he joined us before the Rugby Championship. He's got a pretty good idea of how we do things.

“However, he has only had 160 minutes in this season's URC. We would have liked to see more. We have exciting young flyhalves in SA who are producing for their franchises. We are quite excited to see if they get a chance, how they step up with that,” the coach said.

Another surprise inclusion is in the second row, where Leinster's Jason Jenkins has forced his way back in after a four-year Test hiatus. Jenkins' only Test was against Wales in Washington, which happened to mark the start of the Erasmus/Nienaber era with the Boks.

Boks wrap up camp, Mngomezulu and Libbok’s exposure said to be valuable

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has described Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu's exposure to the team's ways as "valuable" as the three-day ...
Sport
1 day ago

“He's had a bad run,” said Nienaber. “Last year he played 10 games, only started 20% of games. He had a lot of injuries. This season he's played five games for Leinster, starting and finishing games. He's playing good rugby and playing consistently.”

Back-up plan for Snyman

Erasmus said they needed to develop contingencies in the event RG Snyman does not return in time from his extended period on the sidelines. “RG is a freak as an athlete.”

“The last time he played for us was in the World Cup. He's been in camp with us, but then he gets another setback. We have to start thinking, hell, will RG make it to the World Cup.

“On this tour it will be a big risk not to make sure we don't have a third or a fourth front lock and I think Jason will give us some of those answers,” Erasmus said.

There is also a return to the wider group for Cornal Hendricks, who has been included in the SA A squad. He was previously been deemed medically unfit to make a return to the national team.

Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season

The Bulls have secured the services of Springboks and former Stormers prop Wilco Louw, the Pretoria-based franchise has confirmed.
Sport
2 days ago

While Hendricks will be delighted he's nudging closer to Test selection, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and hooker Joseph Dweba appear to be heading the other way. They have also been included in the SA A team. The Bok brains trust confirmed Deon Fourie will be the third hooking option in the senior team.

Springbok squad for the tour to Ireland, France, Italy and England:

Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (unattached), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)

Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Marvin Orie (Stormers)

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers)

Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Bulls)

Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers).

SA A squad:

Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks), Sazi Sandi (Stormers), Mornay Smith (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks).

Backs: Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks), Johan Goosen (Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Lions).

READ MORE:

Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season

The Bulls have secured the services of Springboks and former Stormers prop Wilco Louw, the Pretoria-based franchise has confirmed.
Sport
2 days ago

Coetzee says Bulls must take care of the big moments against the Sharks

Bulls captain Marcel Coetzee wants his charges to have better decision-making in the big moments when they take on the Sharks during their United ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks wrap up camp, Mngomezulu and Libbok’s exposure said to be valuable

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has described Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu's exposure to the team's ways as "valuable" as the three-day ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash Soccer
  3. Sundowns taking new direction, says sporting director Berg on Mokwena promotion Soccer
  4. It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...