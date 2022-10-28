‘We’ve seen enough of Duane’: Vermeulen in cotton wool for now

While Hendricks will be delighted he's nudging closer to Test selection, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and hooker Joseph Dweba appear to be heading the other way. They have also been included in the SA A team. The Bok brains trust confirmed Deon Fourie will be the third hooking option in the senior team.
Springbok squad for the tour to Ireland, France, Italy and England:
Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (unattached), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)
Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)
Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Marvin Orie (Stormers)
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)
Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers)
Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Bulls)
Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers).
SA A squad:
Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks), Sazi Sandi (Stormers), Mornay Smith (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks).
Backs: Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks), Johan Goosen (Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Lions).
‘We’ve seen enough of Duane’: Vermeulen in cotton wool for now
Rassie Erasmus says the pedigreed player doesn’t need any more experience, but Bok youngsters do and it’s their time to shine
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Duane Vermeulen's warrior qualities will not be called on during the Springboks' year-end tour.
He has nothing to prove, but there are tyros who will need to hit the deck running on the Springboks' and the South Africa A team's tour of Europe next month.
Vermeulen will be spared the excesses of the Boks' four-match tour, which stops in Dublin, Paris, Genoa and London.
“Even if Frans (Steyn) was fit he would not have toured,” said SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.
“There are some guys who are a bit older in the legs who can get to the World Cup. We have seen enough of Duane. He doesn't need any more experience. We need to see other youngsters who have been pushing to be included. Duane is really well managed at Ulster,” said Erasmus.
Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads announced for next month’s tour of Europe
Vermeulen has been a big match player for the Springboks and his pedigree is not in question.
At the other end of the experience scale are players who will be required to deliver on the rich promise they showed as juniors, among them utility back Sacha Mngomezulu.
The 20-year-old's elevation straight into the senior side has surprised many, but Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber had no trouble highlighting the player's virtues.
He pointed to his speed, agility and skill, while commending his bravery in the tackle.
Selecting him for the Boks will also prevent other international coaches wondering aloud about his availability.
Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season
Willemse the No 1 No 10
Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok have been selected as flyhalves in the Bok squad and concerns have been raised about the former's ability to consistently raise the flags.
He occupies that spot because Handré Pollard is injured, Elton Jantjies has not had enough game time, while Frans Steyn wasn't considered.
Johan Goosen has been selected for the SA A team, where he is expected to earn some much-needed game time. “In February we had earmarked Johan when we asked, 'Who's the next guy in?',” said Nienaber. “He was part of our preparation camp and he joined us before the Rugby Championship. He's got a pretty good idea of how we do things.
“However, he has only had 160 minutes in this season's URC. We would have liked to see more. We have exciting young flyhalves in SA who are producing for their franchises. We are quite excited to see if they get a chance, how they step up with that,” the coach said.
Another surprise inclusion is in the second row, where Leinster's Jason Jenkins has forced his way back in after a four-year Test hiatus. Jenkins' only Test was against Wales in Washington, which happened to mark the start of the Erasmus/Nienaber era with the Boks.
Boks wrap up camp, Mngomezulu and Libbok’s exposure said to be valuable
“He's had a bad run,” said Nienaber. “Last year he played 10 games, only started 20% of games. He had a lot of injuries. This season he's played five games for Leinster, starting and finishing games. He's playing good rugby and playing consistently.”
Back-up plan for Snyman
Erasmus said they needed to develop contingencies in the event RG Snyman does not return in time from his extended period on the sidelines. “RG is a freak as an athlete.”
“The last time he played for us was in the World Cup. He's been in camp with us, but then he gets another setback. We have to start thinking, hell, will RG make it to the World Cup.
“On this tour it will be a big risk not to make sure we don't have a third or a fourth front lock and I think Jason will give us some of those answers,” Erasmus said.
There is also a return to the wider group for Cornal Hendricks, who has been included in the SA A squad. He was previously been deemed medically unfit to make a return to the national team.
Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season
While Hendricks will be delighted he's nudging closer to Test selection, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and hooker Joseph Dweba appear to be heading the other way. They have also been included in the SA A team. The Bok brains trust confirmed Deon Fourie will be the third hooking option in the senior team.
Springbok squad for the tour to Ireland, France, Italy and England:
Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (unattached), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)
Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)
Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Marvin Orie (Stormers)
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Evan Roos (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)
Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Damian Willemse (Stormers)
Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Bulls)
Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers).
SA A squad:
Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks), Sazi Sandi (Stormers), Mornay Smith (Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks).
Backs: Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Lions), Grant Williams (Sharks), Johan Goosen (Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Lions).
READ MORE:
Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season
Coetzee says Bulls must take care of the big moments against the Sharks
Boks wrap up camp, Mngomezulu and Libbok’s exposure said to be valuable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos