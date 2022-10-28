Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads announced for next month’s tour of Europe

Stick was also excited about the group of players that will travel with the South Africa "A" team and said: “With this group of players, we will be able to select quality match day squads for both matches with some capped Springboks and enthusiastic, talented young players, and I cannot wait to work with this group.
“For some players this will serve as a golden opportunity to throw their names into the hat for selection for the World Cup, while others will want to reinforce the faith the Bok coaches have had in them in the last few years, and it doesn’t get more exciting than that as a coach.
“I’ve worked with some of these players at Junior Springbok level and a few more during the Green and Gold Showdown in 2020, and I have full faith in the talent within the squad and the players’ abilities.”
The full Springbok squad will assemble in Dublin on Monday, while the SA "A" players are set to depart for Cork next weekend to begin their preparations for the midweek games, where they will be joined by some of the coaches and players from the Bok squad.
Springbok Squad:
Props: Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks), Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers), Vincent Koch (unattached), Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)
Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks)
Locks: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Jason Jenkins (Leinster), Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie (both DHL Stormers)
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks), Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)
Utility forwards: Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse (both DHL Stormers)
Centres: Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
Outside backs: Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls)
Utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)
SA “A” Squad
Forwards: Simphiwe Matanzima (Vodacom Bulls), Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks), Sazi Sandi (DHL Stormers), Mornay Smith (Vodacom Bulls), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls), Joseph Dweba (DHL Stormers), Andre-Hugo Venter (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls), Phepsi Buthelezi (Cell C Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Cell C Sharks).
Backs: Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers), Sanele Nohamba (Emirates Lions), Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks), Johan Goosen (Vodacom Bulls), Gianni Lombard (Emirates Lions), Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks), Cornal Hendricks (Vodacom Bulls), Suleiman Hartzenberg (DHL Stormers), Henco van Wyk (Emirates Lions).
Springbok and SA ‘A’ squads announced for next month’s tour of Europe
Image: James Crombie/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
Jacques Nienaber has named former Junior Springboks backs Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in his 35-man squad for the outgoing tour to Europe to face Ireland, France, Italy and England next month.
While Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu earned their first call-ups, the Bok coach has recalled Jason Jenkins, who is back in the national set-up four years after making his Test debut.
Meanwhile, South Africa "A" coach Mzwandile Stick included nine capped Springboks in his 19-man squad that will travel to Ireland next Saturday for their two-match tour against Munster and the Bristol Bears on November 10 and 17.
South Africa's "A" squad will be joined by seven players from Nienaber’s squad following the Springboks’ opening Test against top-ranked Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 5.
This will see the Springbok squad comprise of 28 players and the South Africa "A" team 26 players.
This Test will be followed by another three Internationals for the Boks against France in Marseille on November 12 , Italy in Genoa on November 19 and England in London on November 26.
Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu are the only uncapped players in Nienaber’s 35-man squad, Jenkins played his only Test against Wales in Washington in 2018, while Sbu Nkosi and Marco van Staden are also back in the Bok mix after last playing in the green and gold in 2021.
Stick’s South Africa "A" team, feature capped Springboks Ntuthuko Mchunu, Joseph Dweba, Ruan Nortje, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams, Johan Goosen, Aphelele Fassi and Cornal Hendricks.
In his touring squad, Stick has rewarded exciting young players who impressed at franchise level like former Junior Bok captain Phepsi Buthelezi, Sanele Nohamba, Henco van Wyk, Gianni Lombard and Suleiman Hartzenberg.
Summing up the composition of the exciting 54-man squad, South Africa Rugby director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said: “This is a very important tour for both teams in terms of measuring how we perform against some of the top countries and clubs in the world and to give a wider group of players an opportunity to play at this level, less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup.
“We have some exciting young talent making a strong statement for their franchises and clubs, and since we are limited to selecting only a specified number of players for the Springbok squad, we would not have been able to see some of them in action, so we are delighted to have this South Africa ‘A’ tour.
“This team is the closest one can get to represent the Springboks, and given the quality of the Munster and Bristol teams and the electric atmospheres expected at those sold-out matches, this will be the perfect opportunity for those players to put up their hands for the World Cup squad.”
Nienaber said he tried to strike a balance between experience and exposing a few young players to the national team on this tour.
“We are facing three of the top five teams in the world in Ireland, France and England, and we are building our squad for the World Cup next year at the same time, so it was important to maintain consistency in selection while also rewarding a few talented young players for their steady form this season,” said Nienaber.
“The fact that a few key players were ruled out due to injury also played a role this process, but we know what we have in those players, and it has granted us an opportunity to see what the next generation of players can do at this level. This will bode well for the Rugby World Cup and beyond.”
On the selection of Libbok, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Jenkins, Nienaber said: “Manie and Sacha have shown what they are capable of at Vodacom United Rugby Championship and Junior Springbok level, while Jason has been in fine form for Leinster, and we are thrilled to see them being called up to what is a largely settled squad.”
