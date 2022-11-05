SA 'A' game no disruption to Boks

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick played down the time he and Rassie Erasmus will spend away from the team as they prepare the SA 'A' side for battle next week.
Stick who takes charge of the SA 'A' team with Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby in close attendance, believes their time away from the squad for next Thursday's clash against Munster in Cork will not adversely affect the Boks.
That match is sandwiched by the Springboks' crunch clashes against Ireland in Dublin and France in Marseille.
The match against France is crucial for the Springboks' preparation for next year's Rugby World Cup. They will do a dry run of what to expect in the pool stages when they base themselves on the Cote d'Azur next week.
“We've got a plan in place,” assured Stick. “We are not going to miss any games. After the Munster game we will be straight on a flight to France to join the guys. We are not going to miss much and we have plans in place when you look at our coaching staff.
“I work closely with Felix (Jones). He knows our routines. He knows what we are looking for in our training sessions. We have the right people in place.
“We've also done the job before without Rassie being around,” insisted Stick.
Erasmus has now completely returned from the cold after serving a World Rugby sanction that included a match day ban. He will no longer perform water carrier duties, for which he was castigated, but will be in the coaches' box.
The Boks have missed his tactical nous on match day. Erasmus earlier this week admitted how difficult it was to watch the team bus drive off on match day while he had to return to his room.
While disappointed for wing S'bu Nkosi, flank Marco van Staden and hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels who miss out through injury, Stick enthused about their replacements Leolin Zas, Elrigh Louw and JJ Kotze respectively.
“If you look at a guy like Zas, he showed great potential last year. I followed him since he played for the Junior Boks. For him to be one of the top scorers in the United Rugby Championship it showed that he has potential. I see someone who can fit in nicely with how we want to play the game.
“Elrigh (Louw) was originally part of our (Springbok) squad. He had a bit of an injury that delayed him for about a week. That was an easy call for us to make. Those guys deserve those call-ups. I'm excited to see them play.
The SA 'A' team will also play a game against Bristol Bears on November 17, two days before the Springboks play Italy in Genoa.
SA 'A' game no disruption to Boks
Coach Stick assures plans are in place to mitigate his and Rassie Erasmus' absence
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
