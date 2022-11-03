Boks put 2019 in rear-view mirror, focus on 2023 as they meet Ireland

“We saw in that series against New Zealand, they have quite a strong maul. They have a good scrum, they won a few scrum penalties in that series.

“They are very clinical at the breakdown. They know their job and they do it very well,” explained Etzebeth.

In the 18 months Erasmus and Nienaber were part of the set-up, they got an intimate view of what now makes Irish rugby tick. Both this week have been keen to point out how Ireland get the most out of their resources. They may not have the playing numbers of SA and England, but all their players receive top coaching and are well adjusted to the rigours of professional rugby.

Erasmus and Nienaber's unique perspective of Irish rugby does not necessarily put them at an advantage.

Said the former: “I may know the Irish set-up very well, but they know me very well. Whenever you get insights, you also give a lot away.”

Erasmus will this weekend return to the coaches' box having served a World Rugby ban after his criticism of match officials during the tour of the British & Irish Lions last year. “It is not nice to not be with the guys,” he said. “You're with the guys in the week then the bus goes with the team and you go to your room. I missed it.”