Jake White takes over Bulls’ Currie Cup team, Edgar Marutlulle moved

05 April 2023 - 14:35 By SPORTS REPORTER
Bulls Currie Cup coach Edgar Marutlulle has been demoted to the junior ranks.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

After a string of poor results, the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) has made an adjustment to its Currie Cup coaching structures for the remainder of the season, with Edgar Marutlulle moved from that team to junior rugby. 

This means director of rugby Jake White will assume the head coaching responsibilities of the Currie Cup team, while assistant coaches Gert Smal, Hugo van As and Sean Everitt remain in their roles until the end of their short-term contracts.  

With the franchise out of the Champions Cup, White’s time has been freed up to assume the Currie Cup reins. 

White commended Marutlulle’s willingness to be part of the solution in helping the franchise turn its season around. 

“I met with Edgar and he felt there needed to be action taken, with the union coming first, a perspective we share and something I commend him on,” White said. 

“It is important that our coaches continue to feel there is a pathway. Sometimes we will get successes and sometimes we must take a step back and be proactive, and as a union we are doing exactly that. 

“I will take over, working with the new coaches. We will find a way, in and around the senior coaches, to make sure we get our campaign back on track.” 

Marutlulle thanked the organisation for the opportunity to further his skills and welcomed the decision as having the best interests of the organisation at large. 

Former Boks and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh dies

Former Springbok and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has died.
Sport
7 hours ago

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have been given the privilege of leading this Currie Cup side. As a former player and now coach, I am and will always be a custodian of this great franchise and I believe this is what is necessary for us to move forward.” 

BBCo CEO Edgar Rathbone reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting and equipping Marutlulle with the skills to see him become a world-class coach. 

“This is part of the ongoing review of the structures we have at Loftus and should not be viewed as an isolated incident,” he said.

“Our long-term plan for Edgar remains unchanged. He has done well with the juniors, earning the trust and reputation of everyone in the sport.  

“We want to see him continue to develop and grow, and part of that process is ensuring he has the right support and time to be able to produce the ideal results. 

“He also returns his whole attention to the juniors as they get ready to start a new campaign in the SA Rugby competition ranks, looking to repeat the success they brought our franchise last season. These changes are implemented with immediate effect.” 

