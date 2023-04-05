Jake White takes over Bulls’ Currie Cup team, Edgar Marutlulle moved

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have been given the privilege of leading this Currie Cup side. As a former player and now coach, I am and will always be a custodian of this great franchise and I believe this is what is necessary for us to move forward.”
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
After a string of poor results, the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) has made an adjustment to its Currie Cup coaching structures for the remainder of the season, with Edgar Marutlulle moved from that team to junior rugby.
This means director of rugby Jake White will assume the head coaching responsibilities of the Currie Cup team, while assistant coaches Gert Smal, Hugo van As and Sean Everitt remain in their roles until the end of their short-term contracts.
With the franchise out of the Champions Cup, White’s time has been freed up to assume the Currie Cup reins.
White commended Marutlulle’s willingness to be part of the solution in helping the franchise turn its season around.
“I met with Edgar and he felt there needed to be action taken, with the union coming first, a perspective we share and something I commend him on,” White said.
“It is important that our coaches continue to feel there is a pathway. Sometimes we will get successes and sometimes we must take a step back and be proactive, and as a union we are doing exactly that.
“I will take over, working with the new coaches. We will find a way, in and around the senior coaches, to make sure we get our campaign back on track.”
Marutlulle thanked the organisation for the opportunity to further his skills and welcomed the decision as having the best interests of the organisation at large.
