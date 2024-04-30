Soccer

Ramović dismisses Mokwena’s claim Mongae ‘intentionally injured’ Sundowns’ Zungu

30 April 2024 - 11:29 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović during their DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has dismissed suggestions that Orebotse Mongae deliberately hurt Mamelodi Sundowns' Bongani Zungu during their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Monday. 

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, in his post-match TV interview with SuperSport, suggested the Galaxy midfielder “intentionally injured” Zungu as Downs ran out 3-0 winners to go to 59 points and inch closer to a seventh successive title. 

Substitute Mongae was shown a red card by referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa for an unsporting tackle on Zungu, who was replaced by Bathusi Aubaas in the 76th minute.

Mokwena's accusation continued a war of words with Ramović this season in a mudslinging feud that started when the Galaxy coach accused Mokwena of making excuses in November.

Downs' coach suggested Galaxy's players targeted Zungu in a deliberate act of revenge for when the former Bafana Bafana midfielder broke Rockets star Bernard Parker's leg with a horrendous challenge in a penalties Carling Knockout defeat for Downs in October.

“I’m disappointed with the tackle on Bongani Zungu because I was told last night [Sunday] the coach of the opposition [Ramovic] showed [the footage of] the tackle Zungu made on Bernard Parker to his players [during the week] and said, ‘Don’t forget what Bongani Zungu did’,” Mokwena said.

“I’m disappointed because these things happen. I can say again I know Zungu’s tackle [on Parker] can happen anywhere in any game; I’ve seen worse tackles.

“We’ve even got [Abubeker] Nassir still out injured but we’ve forgiven and we’ve moved on because it’s a contact sport and it’s there. But when we intentionally injure players and we send out these things it’s a bit disappointing from a professional level.

“But we do the talking on the pitch and the players said, ‘You know what, coach, we’ve seen what’s been going on in the media, don’t worry, we’ll sort it out on the pitch’. I’m proud of them and thank them.”

Ramović dismissed Mokwena's allegation.

“I didn’t see the incident, I have to see it, but ironically it is the same player that injured Parker,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“But you can be sure no-one from our team will do anything on purpose. I heard on SuperSport that ‘Mr Sunshine’ [Mokwena] said maybe we did it on purpose.

“To say something like that is very low and I don’t want to comment about it because I have learnt from the past if a person advertises his ignorance you have to let them talk and this is what I will do. 

“I can promise you guys [the media] we are a team that sticks to fair play, we want to unite, not divide, we will never do anything to hurt anyone on purpose and we will always be a fair team.” 

Mokwena and Ramović's feud flared up again in March when the Galaxy coach dropped F-bombs detailing a call he allegedly received from Mokwena. Mokwena responded by saying Ramović “wants attention”.

Ramović admitted his team were far from their best in a defeat which left Galaxy in fifth place.

“We didn't play well, we didn't come into the game, but I also have to give congratulations to the opponent for a tough game. We played a bit better in the second half but it was not the team we know from the previous games.

Amid a gruelling schedule there is no rest for Sundowns as they meet Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night (7.30pm).

Galaxy travel to meet fourth-placed Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).

