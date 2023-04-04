Lions’ Tshituka cops three-week ban and will miss Challenge Cup quarter

“Defence is important, especially in knockout phases. It wins matches.
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)
Apart from expecting charging opponents with fire in their collective belly, the Lions are in full anticipation of a Glasgow Warriors team desperate to outfox them on Saturday.
As expected, the Lions will be without loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka in their Challenge Cup quarterfinal in Glasgow on Saturday evening.
The flank was handed a three-week ban for running into an opponent while leading with the elbow in the weekend's last 16 win against Racing 92 at Ellis Park. The vastly experienced Jaco Kriel has, however, been included in their touring group.
Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie knows Warriors coach Franco Smith as a wily tactical operator and will avoid being duped into what appears obvious.
“We know Franco is an interesting character and we know he is going to come with a few trick plays. We need discipline to stay in our structure and put pressure on them the whole time,” Fourie said.
Though the Warriors will present them a vastly different challenge, Fourie cautioned against amending the Lions' playbook of recent weeks. To be fair, it has yielded a string of positive results with four straight wins in European competition.
“We can't shy away from our stuff that has worked for us the past four, five weeks. We just need to do them better,” the former Bok centre said.
While both sides possess fine attacking prowess, Fourie knows it is the Lions' defence that will be under greater scrutiny.
