The Sharks have gone through a fair bit of unsettlement: coach John Plumtree
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Newly appointed Sharks coach John Plumtree says the Durban-based franchise has gone through unsettlement since he left them a decade ago and their culture needs serious tweaking for success.
The Sharks confirmed Plumtree’s return to the position he left in 2013 and that he will assume his role from July 1.
Having once brought big success to the franchise when he coached from 2008, winning two Currie Cup titles and reaching the Super Rugby final, there are hopes Plumtree can bring happy days again to Kings Park Stadium.
With the huge investment of their American owners, the Sharks are yet to enjoy success on the pitch despite having one the most desired squads.
“The Sharks have gone through a fair bit of unsettlement since I’ve left and it would be nice to settle things down again, create an environment the players would like to come to work in,” Plumtree said.
“[There’s a need] to tweak the culture a bit in a different way and we’ve got a great chance of success.
“That’s where it all starts and not really thinking about the style of rugby or such. I want to start thinking more about the people and environment. Get that right first and rugby will look after itself, as long as we prepare them the best we can.”
The 57-year-old mentor who was recently an assistant coach of the All Blacks said he has gone through changes and growth as a coach.
“I’ve changed quite a lot.
“The way I go about my coaching now is way different. I’ve lived in Atlanta for a decade, so I’ve changed a lot. I’ve changed the way I coach, the way I manage people.
“I’m way more detailed to what I do and maybe I can say I have simplified what I do as well. Hopefully, you will see that change quickly.
“I’m sure people who have known me best there will see that change as well,” he said.
“I have been coaching for a long time but I still want to win. I want to win trophies and I can’t think of a better place to do it than back in Durban.”
