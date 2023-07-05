Elite players require a kit that provides comfort, durability, and support, and these insights informed the design and craft of the new Springboks kit.
New Springbok jerseys unveiled and opinion may be divided
Image: Supplied (SA Rugby)
Nine months in the making, the Nike-designed Springbok jersey for the Rugby Championship has finally been unveiled.
Last September the apparel maker entered a six-year agreement with South African Rugby to design and development a new jersey and accompanying lifestyle collection.
“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said in a statement.
“We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.”
Elite players require a kit that provides comfort, durability, and support, and these insights informed the design and craft of the new Springboks kit.
The jersey was engineered to serve the needs of the athlete and what the Springboks will experience on the field is a jersey that keeps them dry and cool, provides reinforcement and mobility and allows them to move with less friction.
The Nike designers worked closely with the team to design a kit that reflects the history of the team and South African culture.
The classic “green and gold” jersey has been reimagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag. As an acknowledgment of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar.
The bold new alternative jersey is, however, likely to divide opinion. SA Rugby said it “pays homage to local culture through the patterned print and the colourway was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature”.
“We are looking forward to seeing the jerseys in action over the coming weeks, including the alternate jersey which will make its debut in Buenos Aires next month,” said Oberholzer.
The jerseys will retail from R999 to an eye-watering R2,599.
The Springbok jersey for the Rugby World Cup will be unveiled next month.
