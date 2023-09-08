PODCAST | Complete guide to the Rugby World Cup jerseys you might wear

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday with the match between hosts France and the All Blacks in Paris.
The jerseys on display among the 20 teams are a talking point, so TimesLIVE decided to discuss them — how they will look on the field, the innovations, the hits, the misses and which shirts South Africans might consider wearing as leisurewear.
In this episode digital sports editor Marc Strydom is joined by Sunday Times and TimesLIVE senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme, Arena Holdings digital lifestyle editor Thango Ntwasa, Sunday Times and TimesLIVE head of news Fienie Grobler and Sunday Times and TimesLIVE head of production Phumza Sokana to discuss the 2023 World Cup jerseys.
Below is a visual reference of the 20 home and away jerseys.
Image: Springboks/Twitter
Argentina
Image: Argentina Rugby
Australia
Image: Australia Rugby
Image: Australia Rugby
Chile
Image: Chile Rugby
Image: Chile Rugby
England
Image: England Rugby
Fiji
Image: Fiji Rugby
France
Image: France Rugby
Image: France Rugby
Georgia
Image: Georgia Rugby
Ireland
Image: Ireland Rugby
Italy
Image: Italy Rugby
Japan
Image: Japan Rugby
Image: Japan Rugby
Namibia
Image: Namibia Rugby
Image: Namibia Rugby
New Zealand
Image: New Zealand Rugby
Image: New Zealand Rugby
Portugal
Image: Portugal Rugby
Romania
Image: Romania Rugby
Samoa
Image: Samoa Rugby
Scotland
Image: Scotland Rugby
South Africa
Image: SA Rugby
Tonga
Image: Tonga Rugby
Image: Tonga Rugby
Uruguay
Image: Uruguay Rugby
Wales
Image: Wales Rugby
