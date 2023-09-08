Rugby

PODCAST | Complete guide to the Rugby World Cup jerseys you might wear

08 September 2023 - 08:39 By TImesLIVE
The Springboks' 2023 Rugby World Cup jersey.
The Springboks' 2023 Rugby World Cup jersey.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday with the match between hosts France and the All Blacks in Paris.

The jerseys on display among the 20 teams are a talking point, so TimesLIVE decided to discuss them — how they will look on the field, the innovations, the hits, the misses and which shirts South Africans might consider wearing as leisurewear.

In this episode digital sports editor Marc Strydom is joined by Sunday Times and TimesLIVE senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme, Arena Holdings digital lifestyle editor Thango Ntwasa, Sunday Times and TimesLIVE head of news Fienie Grobler and Sunday Times and TimesLIVE head of production Phumza Sokana to discuss the 2023 World Cup jerseys.

Below is a visual reference of the 20 home and away jerseys.

Join the discussion: 

Argentina

Argentina's main, left, and alternate jerseys.
Argentina's main, left, and alternate jerseys.
Image: Argentina Rugby

Australia

Australia's first jersey.
Australia's first jersey.
Image: Australia Rugby
Australia's alternate jersey.
Australia's alternate jersey.
Image: Australia Rugby

Chile

Chile's main jersey.
Chile's main jersey.
Image: Chile Rugby
Chile's alternate jersey.
Chile's alternate jersey.
Image: Chile Rugby

England

England's main white and alternate jerseys.
England's main white and alternate jerseys.
Image: England Rugby

Fiji

Fiji's main white and alternate jerseys.
Fiji's main white and alternate jerseys.
Image: Fiji Rugby

France

France's main jersey.
France's main jersey.
Image: France Rugby
France's alternate jersey.
France's alternate jersey.
Image: France Rugby

Georgia

Georgia's main red and alternate jerseys.
Georgia's main red and alternate jerseys.
Image: Georgia Rugby

Ireland

Ireland's main greenn and alternate jerseys.
Ireland's main greenn and alternate jerseys.
Image: Ireland Rugby

Italy

Italy's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Italy's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Image: Italy Rugby

Japan

Japan's main jersey.
Japan's main jersey.
Image: Japan Rugby
Japan's alternate jersey
Japan's alternate jersey
Image: Japan Rugby

Namibia

Namibia's main jersey.
Namibia's main jersey.
Image: Namibia Rugby
Namibia's alternate jersey.
Namibia's alternate jersey.
Image: Namibia Rugby

New Zealand

The All Blacks' main jersey.
The All Blacks' main jersey.
Image: New Zealand Rugby
The All Blacks' alternate jersey.
The All Blacks' alternate jersey.
Image: New Zealand Rugby

Portugal

Portugal's main red and alternate jerseys.
Portugal's main red and alternate jerseys.
Image: Portugal Rugby

Romania

Romania's main yellow and alternate jerseys.
Romania's main yellow and alternate jerseys.
Image: Romania Rugby

Samoa

Samoa's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Samoa's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Image: Samoa Rugby

Scotland

Scotland's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Scotland's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Image: Scotland Rugby

South Africa

The Springboks' main, left, and alternate jerseys.
The Springboks' main, left, and alternate jerseys.
Image: SA Rugby

Tonga

Tonga's main jersey
Tonga's main jersey
Image: Tonga Rugby
Tonga's alternate jersey.
Tonga's alternate jersey.
Image: Tonga Rugby

Uruguay

Uruguay's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Uruguay's main blue and alternate jerseys.
Image: Uruguay Rugby

Wales

Wales' main red and alternate jerseys.
Wales' main red and alternate jerseys.
Image: Wales Rugby

POLL | Will the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup again?

The Rugby World Cup kicks-off on Friday and defending champions, the Springboks, seem ready for a tough battle against teams that have spent the past ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Wonder wing Penaud ‘most exciting player in world’

France's Damian Penaud is the man capable of breaking the World Cup's long-standing eight-try record.
Sport
22 hours ago

Boks name team for momentous World Cup opener

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk wins his 50th Test cap in a settled Springbok team for the momentous Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in ...
Sport
1 day ago
