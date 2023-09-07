Rugby

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Wonder wing Penaud ‘most exciting player in world’

07 September 2023 - 13:02 By Grant Shub
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Damian Penaud of France chases the ball against Issak Fines-Leleiwasa of Australia in their Summer Nations Series Test at Stade de France on August 27 2023.
Damian Penaud of France chases the ball against Issak Fines-Leleiwasa of Australia in their Summer Nations Series Test at Stade de France on August 27 2023.
Image: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

In the history of the Rugby World Cup no player has scored more than eight tries in a tournament. The late Jonah Lomu was the first man to hit that mark in 1999, Bryan Habana repeated the feat in 2007 and Julian Savea also tied the record in 2015.

Enter try-scoring sensation Damian Penaud, the man capable of breaking the long-standing record. Penaud has scored 31 tries for France in a career that continues to gain traction. The Brive-born man, who stands 1.88m and tips the scales at 98kg, came through age-grade level and has followed his father Alain in playing for Les Bleus.

Having played at outside centre for the French U-20 team, Penaud has been a mainstay on the wing for France since his debut in 2017. His ability to beat players one-on-one is second to none due to his scintillating pace and forceful handoff.

The sight of him breaking free from defenders and crossing the line is one the partisan French public have become accustomed to. While he failed to score a five-pointer at Japan 2019, he has matured as a player and odds are he’ll be a big presence at his home tournament. Habana has described Penaud as “the most exciting player in the world”, which is some endorsement from the ex-wing who set the 2007 World Cup alight.

Damian Penaud being very good at rugby for 12 minutes.

As a member of the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning team, Penaud has become an indispensable figure for France. He has developed as a player since making his international bow as a 22-year-old and, aside from talismanic captain Antoine Dupont, Penaud will be the face of the host's campaign as they go in search of their maiden title.

France, who are drawn in pool A, kick off the tournament in a blockbuster fixture against the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris on Friday and will also face challenges against Italy, Namibia and Uruguay.

Club: Bordeaux Begles

Previous club: Clermont

National caps: 45 (155)

Previous World Cup appearances: 2019 — 3 matches, 3 starts, 0 tries

International honours: 2022 Six Nations champion

Club honours: Top 14 champions (2017), European Rugby Challenge Cup (2019)

* The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday with the final on October 28. TimesLIVE has been profiling all four of the pools and the star players.

 

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILD-UP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools and fixtures here  

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools and fixtures

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 week ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the build-up

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Canan Moodie, Springboks’ super-starlet

Canan Moodie, the second-youngest player to represent the Springboks after Francois Steyn, has enjoyed a meteoric rise and is set to star in his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup: Ardie Savea, All Black flank fantastic

Not that Ardie Savea needed any motivation, but the flashbacks of how the All Blacks failed to reach the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup fuel one ...
Sport
1 week ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji’s wonder wing

Selestino Ravutaumada, who was named man of the match after cutting England to shreds in Fiji’s 30-22 win at Twickenham at the weekend, is a winger ...
Sport
1 week ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Ireland's Johnny Sexton set for last dance

Having played a crucial role in helping Ireland reign supreme in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, Irish veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be key ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant

At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, a relatively young Australia will be led by monster of a lock Will Skelton, one of world rugby’s modern-day ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Antoine Dupont, master scrumhalf

Antoine Dupont, widely regarded as the world’s best scrumhalf owing to his masterful all-round game, will aim to lead his nation to World Cup glory ...
Sport
1 month ago

Rugby World Cup pool A | Epic tussle between hosts France and All Blacks

Hosts France, who are the bookmakers’ favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, and three-time World Cup winners New Zealand headline the Rugby World ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

Pool B is arguably the “group of death” at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Rugby World Cup pool C | Australia, Wales to fight it out for first place

The clash between Australia and Wales on September 24 is set to decide the pool winners but Fiji will aim to throw a spanner in the works.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Rugby World Cup pool D | Samoa eye upset of England and Argentina

Argentina and England are set to battle for bragging rights but Samoa may have the final say on standings in the Rugby World Cup’s pool D.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Wonder wing Penaud ‘most exciting player in ... Rugby
  2. WATCH | Will Rugby World Cup 2023 be televised on SABC? Broadcaster makes an ... Rugby
  3. All Blacks make three changes for France opener, Narawa out of RWC Rugby
  4. Beast sees tides moving north as World Cup looms Sport
  5. Laws, their application and refs in spotlight — hopefully not glaringly — at RWC Sport

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...