Back to the drawing board for Foster's frustrated All Blacks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he was confident the 27-13 loss to France in their opening match at the World Cup on Friday did not necessarily bring an end to their hopes of a fourth title.

Hot on the heels of a record Test loss to world champions South Africa in their final warm-up, the All Blacks lost a perfect record in World Cup pool phase matches that went back to the first tournament in 1987.

"Stats are stats and I understand all that, but in the past we've won all the pool games but not necessarily won the tournament, the goal is to win a tournament," said Foster.

"We were just denied opportunities to really attack them in their half. There are some aspects we're going to have to rebuild a bit. We need to be a bit better. Some good lessons.