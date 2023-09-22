Rugby

Namibia's Deysel apologises to Dupont for dangerous tackle

22 September 2023 - 16:23 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Antoine Dupont, the France captain, receives treatment after head contact with Johan Deysel during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 pool A match against Namibia at Stade Velodrome on September 21 2023 in Marseille, France.
Antoine Dupont, the France captain, receives treatment after head contact with Johan Deysel during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 pool A match against Namibia at Stade Velodrome on September 21 2023 in Marseille, France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Namibia captain Johan Deysel was the target of online abuse after his clash with France skipper Antoine Dupont left the scrumhalf with a facial fracture during their Rugby World Cup match, as he apologised for the incident on Friday.

Dupont suffered the injury in the 46th minute and was forced off the field at the Stade de Marseille on Thursday after a clash of heads in a clumsy tackle. France thrashed Namibia 96-0 for their biggest ever victory.

Deysel, whose initial yellow card was quickly upgraded to a red on bunker review, said the collision was accidental.

“I extend my best wishes to Antoine Dupont,” he told reporters. “I meant no harm.

“Everything happened quickly and I couldn’t get my head out of the way quick enough, resulting in a clash. I knew immediately I was at fault.

“I spoke to [France] coach Fabien Galthie immediately after the match and sent my best wishes and apologies to Antoine both personally and via the France team doctor.

“He is a great player and person and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Deysel, who previously played for French second-tier side Colomiers, has been sent abusive messages on Instagram in the comments section of his posts, L'Equipe reported. Deysel's Instagram account has been set to private.

Dupont will remain with the France squad, the French Rugby Federation said on Friday, and will see a specialist to determine how long he will be unavailable.

He looks set to at least miss France's last pool A game against Italy on October 6 and is in doubt for their potential quarterfinal clash against top-ranked Ireland or defending champions South Africa on the weekend of October 14-15.

Namibia's final game is against Uruguay on September 27.

In relation to Deysel's abuse, World Rugby said on Friday they would “support Namibia in any way possible to stamp out online hate”.

On the eve of the tournament the governing body announced a partnership to tackle such incidents focusing on protecting match officials and players by taking action against those who threaten or troll.

At the time, World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said: “Rugby is a sport for everyone and we take our responsibility seriously to make the sport as inclusive, accessible and relevant as possible. This includes sending a strong message that online hate will not be tolerated, tackling abuse and harmful content with meaningful action.”

MORE:

France ‘extremely concerned’ after Dupont suffers possible jaw fracture

France were sweating about the condition of captain Antoine Dupont after the mercurial scrumhalf suffered a suspected jaw fracture during the hosts' ...
Sport
11 hours ago

France get record win against Namibia but worry over Dupont injury

France dazzled as they ran in 14 tries for their biggest ever victory in tests with a 96-0 hammering of Namibia but it may have come at some cost to ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Siya Kolisi unplugs from online abuse

Rugby, for most of its jacket and tie existence, has portrayed itself as the gentlemen’s game.
Sport
1 day ago

Bok shooter Libbok, familiarly, in everyone’s crosshairs

For much of Manie Libbok's career he has had to put at ease, please and placate. That often comes with the territory -- the marksman becoming the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kaizer Chiefs appoint Cavin Johnson to head club's youth structures and scouting Soccer
  2. POOL B SUPREMACY AT STAKE | Watch your backs, Boks, or the pluck of the Irish ... Rugby
  3. 'Everyone is united,' says embattled Ten Hag amid dressing room leaks Soccer
  4. Mokwena enjoying lightness of being, Ntseki weighed down ahead of MTN8 showdown Sport
  5. Sexton’s kicking may prove decisive against Boks: ex-Ireland prop Wallace Sport

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...