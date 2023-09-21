Rugby

France get record win against Namibia but worry over Dupont injury

21 September 2023 - 23:24 By Nick Said
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Damian Penaud scores France's fourth try in their Rugby World Cup pool A win against Namibia at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Thursday night.
Damian Penaud scores France's fourth try in their Rugby World Cup pool A win against Namibia at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Thursday night.
Image: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

France dazzled as they ran in 14 tries for their biggest ever victory in Tests with a 96-0 hammering of Namibia but it may have come at some cost to their Rugby World Cup campaign after captain Antoine Dupont was forced off early in the second half.

Dupont left the stadium for a medical assessment after a reckless tackle from Namibia skipper Johan Deysel resulted in a cheekbone injury and a red card for the latter.

France now anxiously wait to see what damage might have been done to Dupont, and their World Cup chances.

The match was a one-sided contest as expected. Namibia were woefully outgunned and came up against a home side willing to run the ball from all parts and in a party mood.

That was set by a raucous 63,486 home crowd at the Stade de Marseille, who were relishing the novelty of seeing the World Cup hosts in action as France take their pool games around the country, on this occasion to the south coast.

Damian Penaud (three), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (two), Jonathan Danty (two), Charles Ollivon (two), Thibaud Flament, Dupont, Baptiste Couilloud and Melvyn Jaminet all crossed the line for the home side to go with a penalty try.

The scoreline beat their previous biggest victory in Tests, an 87-10 hammering of Namibia at the 2007 World Cup, and is France’s 17th win in a row on home soil, which equals their longest unbeaten run in front of their own fans set between 2001 and 2004.

Thomas Ramos broke the French record for conversions in a single Test with 12, while the 14 tries is also a team record on a night when new milestones were set.

It took them six minutes to get on the scoreboard as wing Penaud crossed for the first of his three on the night, and that opened the floodgates as France crossed eight times in the first half alone.

Dupont was running the show from scrumhalf and at his mercurial best, with a beautiful kick assist for wing Bielle-Biarrey to score as France led 54-0 at halftime.

Namibia thought they had the first score of the second half when Divan Rossouw ran in unopposed after an intercept, but it was disallowed after Deysel had clattered headfirst into the cheekbone of Dupont and was given a yellow card, quickly upgraded to a red on bunker review.

It took the gloss off a near perfect night for the French, who showed all their skill, flair and swagger, but might have lost their chief creator as they seek a first World Cup title.

Reuters

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
3 weeks ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Siya Kolisi unplugs from online abuse

Rugby, for most of its jacket and tie existence, has portrayed itself as the gentlemen’s game.
Sport
6 hours ago

Sexton’s kicking may prove decisive against Boks: ex-Ireland prop Wallace

With so much power across the board, the Irishman says the true test will be when the Bomb Squad is introduced
Sport
1 hour ago

Mondli Gungubele: 'We have not honoured Rassie Erasmus enough'

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele says South Africa has failed to properly honour former Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
Politics
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Too close to call, but Boks have World Cup pedigree

The Irish, this time around, look like genuine contenders, however the Boks match them in talent, experience and squad depth
Opinion & Analysis
1 hour ago

Boks stand their ground on scrum

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has brushed aside suggestions his team’s scrum is not entirely above board.
Sport
10 hours ago

Bomb Squad-plus: a question — again — of Boks' innovation and evolution

It is perhaps France head coach Fabien Galthié's explanation of his team's transformation that best describes the evolution the Springboks have ...
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ high risk, high reward bench split not everyone’s cup of tea

The Springboks’ selection of seven forwards on the bench for Saturday’s match against Ireland has many pundits in a froth
Sport
1 hour ago

MARK KEOHANE | Boks blessed with hooker of Mbonambi's stature to step into the breach

Experienced Bongi Mbonambi will take on even more responsibility and game time after Malcolm Marx’s injury
Sport
1 hour ago

Bok shooter Libbok, familiarly, in everyone’s crosshairs

For much of Manie Libbok's career he has had to put at ease, please and placate. That often comes with the territory -- the marksman becoming the ...
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: horrors and haughty couture in France

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Mokwena enjoying lightness of being, Ntseki weighed down ahead of MTN8 showdown Sport
  2. Sexton’s kicking may prove decisive against Boks: ex-Ireland prop Wallace Sport
  3. France get record win against Namibia but worry over Dupont injury Rugby
  4. Siya Kolisi unplugs from online abuse Rugby
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ high risk, high reward bench split not everyone’s cup of ... Sport

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...