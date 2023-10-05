“Mama Joy has become the face of the Braai Army in France. She is raising the agency and voice of women in a male dominant environment. It cannot be correct for South Africans that are refusing change to use the Rugby World Cup to push their underlying racism and patriarchal tendencies to bully and insult a woman who has built a profile as a superfan across all sporting codes from bottom-up,” the department.
DA ward councillor Renaldo Gouws posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that Chauke and Botha were paid by the department to appear during games.
“I found out that these two are paid by the department of sport, arts and culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I’m not joking. They are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to ‘represent’ SA,” he said.
Gouws criticised the department, saying instead of supporting sports fans, it should support struggling athletes.
“What is of great concern is that one of the super fans has, within the last 12 months, been to three World Cups and has benefited greatly from the department, while athletes chosen to represent SA have to do crowdfunding and rely on private funding to represent our country on the global stage,” said Gouws.
Mama Joy and Botha not paid to be at Rugby World Cup, says government
But department of sport, arts and culture admits it did pay for superfans' flights and accommodation in France
Image: Supplied
The department of sport, arts and culture this week moved to clarify that it did not pay prominent South African sports fans Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke and Botha Msila salaries to attend games.
Chauke and Msila were in the spotlight this week for their Rugby World Cup attendance in France. The duo, particularly Chauke, received harsh criticism on social media platforms with allegations that the government was paying the fans to attend games.
“Mama Joy and Botha are not paid by the department to go to stadiums,” the department spokesperson Litha Mpondwana told TimesLIVE.
Mpondwana said the department, however, paid for Chauke and Botha’s return flights and accommodation in France for the Rugby World Cup. The department did not disclose the cost of this.
Though Chauke and Botha have appeared at many games, Mpondwana said the Rugby World Cup was the first time the department financed a trip for supporters’ attendance.
Mpondwana said Chauke’s passion for sport had an impact internationally and some people offered support to prolong her stay in Paris to be present at all games played in the Rugby World Cup.
'I live and eat sport': Superfan Mama Joy is skipping breakfast to breathe fire into the Boks
“Mama Joy has become the face of the Braai Army in France. She is raising the agency and voice of women in a male dominant environment. It cannot be correct for South Africans that are refusing change to use the Rugby World Cup to push their underlying racism and patriarchal tendencies to bully and insult a woman who has built a profile as a superfan across all sporting codes from bottom-up,” the department.
DA ward councillor Renaldo Gouws posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that Chauke and Botha were paid by the department to appear during games.
“I found out that these two are paid by the department of sport, arts and culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I’m not joking. They are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to ‘represent’ SA,” he said.
Gouws criticised the department, saying instead of supporting sports fans, it should support struggling athletes.
“What is of great concern is that one of the super fans has, within the last 12 months, been to three World Cups and has benefited greatly from the department, while athletes chosen to represent SA have to do crowdfunding and rely on private funding to represent our country on the global stage,” said Gouws.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme was among people who defended Chauke amid criticism.
“Mama Joy, stand tall against the negativity. While a few might resent the unwavering positivity and love you exude, a multitude, including me, champion and celebrate you. Your impactful presence is undeniable and you’ve become an enduring beacon of hope for many. Keep shining, Ma,” Van Damme said.
“I am happy my tax money is also spent to promote national unity via sports in SA. Its power transcends politics, sparking rare moments of pure unity. Not everything should be clouded by political mess. Let’s distinguish the heart of our nation from the murkiness of politics.”
The debate continues on social media:
MORE:
WATCH | Furious Mama Joy denied access to watch Royal AM against Orlando Pirates
Rassie unfazed as Irish radio host mocks him for his ‘giant rugby brain’
‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos