LISTEN | New agency will end fragmented border security management: Ramaphosa

The government is now in a position to better protect and manage the country's borders and other ports of entry, and clamp down on the illegal importation and exportation of goods, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He was speaking in Musina on Thursday, where he officiated the launch of a new law-enforcement agency, the Border Management Authority (BMA).
“We are able to facilitate lawful trade at a greater scale and more efficiently. This is becoming increasingly important as we work with other countries in our region and elsewhere on the continent to increase intra-African trade,” Ramaphosa said.
The BMA was vital to government's efforts to harness the benefits of the African continental free trade area and while citizens from other countries were free to legally enter South Africa, the authority should ensure strict compliance with the country's immigration laws, he added.
“As is the case in every sovereign country, foreign nationals who seek refuge or wish to live and work in South Africa are subject to immigration laws and regulations. The Border Management Authority is tasked to ensure the country’s immigration laws and regulations are upheld and enforced.”
The BMA was necessary due to, among other things, an increase in undocumented foreigners entering South Africa, which worsened the country's social and economic problems, he said.
“The movement of persons and goods at ports of entry has often not been as efficient as it should be, resulting in unnecessary delays and increased costs for individuals and companies. This is harming our economy.
“Deficiencies in border management have also enabled corruption and organised and cross-border crime to thrive.”
Ramaphosa lamented the fragmentation of powers and functions within government entities regarding border management.
“Since 1994 the country’s border management has been exercised by different government departments and state agencies, often implementing their respective mandates in isolation.
“Lack of co-ordination and inadequate information sharing between various management and enforcement authorities have rendered our borders vulnerable ... The Border Management Authority will provide a sustainable solution to the structural challenges of border security, control and co-ordination.”
The president described it as a model for the integration of functions, roles and responsibilities in the broader law-enforcement environment, adding that it was expected to tackle congestion, procedural delays, long transit times, lack of predictability and high logistics costs.
The BMA would redevelop six ports of entry as one-stop border posts to improve exit and entry efficiency at land-border crossings, Ramaphosa said.
He was joined at Beitbridge by his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa. It is said the pair agreed the BMA would be an important tool for the region's development.
“It will form part of integrating border management activities in the Sadc region as we implement the African continental free trade area. We will be able to work towards eradicating various forms of red tape that are hindering trade, investment and the movement of persons.”
The president said the project would be implemented in stages, but commended the authority for the speed at which it had commenced its work.
“In July we saw the deployment of the first officers of the border guard of the Border Management Authority at vulnerable segments of the border line, including the informal community crossing points.”
Ramaphosa's endorsement of 'rigged' election will bring more foreigners to SA, say Zimbabweans
He clarified that while the BMA would conduct border law-enforcement functions, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remained responsible for safeguarding the country's borders.
“The border guard will interface with the nearest police station with regards to the occurrence of a crime at a port of entry, making the Border Management Authority the third armed service in South Africa after the SANDF and the South African Police Service.”
He confirmed that the authority had signed implementation protocols with the South African Revenue Service (Sars), SAPS and SANDF to enable its work.
Ramaphosa said steps were being taken to integrate relevant functions of the departments of home affairs, agriculture, health and fishing, forestry & and the environment under the BMA.
“As South Africans, we seek to live in peace and harmony with each other and with our neighbours. We seek a better life, free from fear and want.
“A more secure border is important for curbing illegal migration, human smuggling and trafficking. It will help in combating cross-border crime. Ensuring our borders are well-managed and well-protected is key to the security and development of our country.”
