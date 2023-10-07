Vincent Koch on Boks being switched on for quarters

With a 13-day break between them completing the pool stages with a win over Tonga and their potential quarterfinal there may have been the fear the defending champions will lose momentum.
“Our goal is to win the World Cup, it is not difficult to switch on. We've got a plan. We are working hard to succeed. We are not sitting around waiting for other teams.
“We are prepping as if we are going to play and I think the boys have all bought into how we are going to do things. The boys have been sharp this week.”
Though the defeat against Ireland came as a stinging blow it also alerted the Boks to some sobering realities. They have time to fix, tighten, fine tune.
In their other games in Pool B they purred with intent. “In certain games we showed what we can do.
“There are a few things we need to fix before going into play-off games. We have to be 100% on point.
“It is a positive feeling we got. We know what our strengths are but there are things we have to work on.
“Everyone knew it was going to be a tough pool.”
Vincent Koch has for long cut a content figure in the Bok back seat.
He certainly isn't part of the factory-fitted front axle.
His role has largely been one that helps provide the Midas touch among the replacement parts of which the Bok seems to have an oversupply.
Koch was earmarked for a first start in four years against Romania in Bordeaux three weeks ago but then his body mechanics ruled otherwise as he hit a speed bump just before kickoff.
He injured his knee necessitating a late change which saw Trevor Nyakane drafted into the starting team and Frans Malherbe having to familiarise himself with a jersey numbered 28.
“It was very disappointing especially if you wait four years to make a start,” Koch sighed on Friday.
“But it was the right decision. It was a decision made by coach Rassie [Erasmus] and myself not to play. Then finally to getting a chance to play against Tonga was unbelievable.
“It is a massive honour to play for the country, for the coaches to still believe in me after four years and giving me the opportunity to wear the number three jersey.”
Though the Boks took two days off at the start of the week, they have since cranked up their preparations for a potential quarterfinal, now most likely against hosts France.
Who they play or whether they make a surprising exit from the tournament will be decided in Paris on Saturday night when Ireland clash with Scotland and they did not allow themselves time to dwell on the worst-case scenario.
“The last three days we've been training really hard to get ourselves ready for possible quarterfinals. We are training as if we are going to be in one,” said Koch.
“I don't think we are tense. We did everything possible to put ourselves in a place to play in the quarterfinals. Whatever happens in that game is out of our hands. We have prepped for a quarterfinal next week.”
