“Makazole has had surgery, and he is still recuperating. He has not rejoined [the Sharks in Durban] for rehab at this stage,” Chetty said.
The Sharks begin their United Rugby Championship campaign with their opening-round match against Munster in Ireland on Saturday.
When South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus initially announced Mapimpi's injury, he said he expected him to be out of the game for about four to six weeks.
“The eye is swollen, and the cheekbone is fractured, so I think he's out for four to six weeks. We won't just miss him as a brilliant rugby player, but what he brings to the team is a lot of heart and honesty,” Erasmus said.
Mapimpi took to social media on Sunday posting pictures of his face saying: “All good here.”
Centre Lukhanyo Am, who was suffering from a knee injury when the Bok squad was announced, was called up to replace Mapimpi in the squad in France. Am was part of the squad in the Boks' 2019 World Cup victory in Japan.
Mapimpi recovering after surgery but not back on the field just yet
Image: Makazole Mapimpi
It remains unclear when Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi might be back on the playing field as he recovers from the injury that saw him exit the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France two weeks ago.
Mapimpi suffered a fractured cheekbone and swollen eye during the Boks' 49-18 win against Tonga on October 1.
After the Boks beat France in their gripping Rugby World Cup 28-29 quarterfinal win in Paris on Sunday, some supporters on social media called for Mapimpi to return to the tournament believing he could give the team a boost for the semifinals or final.
The Sharks' communications manager Novashni Chetty in a media briefing on Monday said Mapimpi underwent surgery and is still recovering at home.
