LIVE | Boks meet Tonga in final pool game in Marseille
7.54pm
In the words of the legendary Alvin Reeves, sports editor of The Herald, Arena's Gqeberha paper, "May the Force" be with the "young" (hehe) blogger.
And the country's Force will be with and behind the Boks again tonight ... they need tries and points for points difference, and a bonus point, given the tightness now in pool C after Scotland's rout of Romania last night, as detailed by Liam Del Carme here.
7.27pm
... and now, we wait ...
7.26pm
Some match details are:
Kickoff: 9pm
City: Marseille
Stadium: Stade Vélodrome
Capacity: 67,394
Referee: Luke Pearce, England
Assistant referees: Matthew Carley, England; Christophe Ridley, England
TMO: Brett Cronan, Australia
7.18pm
This was the Bok XV and replacements announced by coach Jacques Nienaber at about 7pm at their base in Toulon on Wednesday:
Springbok team
15 – Willie le Roux (Bulls) – 89 caps, 70 pts (14t)
14 – Grant Williams (Sharks) – 7 caps, 10 (2t)
13 – Canan Moodie (Bulls) – 9 caps, 20 pts (4t)
12 – Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins) – 15 caps, 0pts
11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks) - 40 caps, 130 pts (26t)
10 – Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers) – 67 caps, 665 pts (7t, 91c, 145pg, 5d)
9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 29 caps, 60 pts (12t)
8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 25 caps, 5 pts (1t)
7 – Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) – 72 caps, 15 pts (3t)
6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) – 78 caps, 50 pts (10t)
5 – Marvin Orie (Stormers) – 15 caps, 0 pts
4 – Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) – 115 caps, 25 pts (5t)
3 – Vincent Koch (Sharks) – 46 caps, 0pts
2 – Deon Fourie (Stormers) – 9 caps, 5 pts (1t)
1 – Ox Nche (Sharks) – 24 caps, 0 pts
Replacements:
16 – Marco van Staden (Bulls) – 17 caps, 0 pts
17 – Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) – 78 caps, 10 pts (2t)
18 – Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) – 65 caps, 5 pts (1t)
19 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 69 caps, 15 pts (3t)
20 – Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 36 caps, 30 pts (6t)
21 – Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks) – 14 caps, 12 pts (2t, 1c)
22 – Jesse Kriel (Eagles) – 64 caps, 70 pts (14t)
23 – Manie Libbok (Stormers) – 11 caps, 74 pts (1t, 21c, 9pg)
7.08pm
Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu named his squad on Friday.
The Rugbyworldcup.com website reported:
Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu has named his match-day 23 to face South Africa in Stade de Marseille on Sunday 1 October, with Semisi Paea starting at number eight in place of the suspended Vaea Fifita, following his four-match ban. There are also two changes on the wings, with Anzelo Tuitavuki coming in for his Rugby World Cup debut on the left flank and Fine Inisi starting on the right.
* Semisi Paea steps into the breach at number eight, following Vaea Fifita’s four-game suspension, in a Tonga starting XV showing three changes to the one beaten by Scotland last week.
* Paea packs down in the back row with blindside Tanginoa Halaifonua and openside Sione Havili Talitui, who has made the second most tackles in this tournament (37) behind Wales’ Jac Morgan (44).
* The two other changes come on the wings with Anzelo Tuitavuki making his RWC debut on the left flank, with Afusipa Taumoepeau dropping to the bench, and Fine Inisi coming into the side on the right for Solomone Kata, who drops out of the match-day 23 altogether.
* The front-row trinity of loose-head Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, hooker Paula Ngauamo and tight-head and captain Ben Tameifuna remains intact for the third match in a row. Between them, they have made 15 career RWC appearances.
* Leva Fifita and Sam Lousi’s second-partnership is given another chance, despite a malfunctioning lineout, while Augustine Pulu and William Havili combine at half-back for the third match in a row.
* Havili has been successful from all seven of his place-kick attempts and is just as comfortably kicking from the right and left-hand side of the pitch with those attempts split 4-3. Only Italy’s Tommaso Allan (13) and Japan’s Rikiya Matsuda (10) have kicked more kicks with a 100% record.
TONGA TEAM
1 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi
2 Paula Ngauamo
3 Ben Tameifuna (capt)
4 Halaleva Fifita
5 Sam Lousi
6 Tanginoa Halaifonua
7 Sione Talitui
8 Semisi Paea
9 Augustine Pulu
10 William Havili
11 Anzelo Tuitavuki
12 Pita Ahki
13 Malakai Fekitoa
14 Fine Inisi
15 Salesi Piutau
Replacements:
16 Sam Moli
17 Tau Koloamatangi
18 Sosefo Apikotoa
19 Adam Coleman
20 Sione Vailanu
21 Sonatane Takulua
22 Patrick Pellegrini
23 Afusipa Taumoepeau
7.00pm
To begin with, perhaps ... below is some of Liam Del Carme's build-up to this match ...
Sunday October 1 - 6.58pm
Hi, This is Marc Strydom, TimesLIVE/Arena Holdings sports editor and I'm your Live Blog host for Sunday night's Rugby World Cup pool B game, Springboks v Tonga at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.
Again a disclaimer that your host is a football writer who will endeavour, having followed rugby as a regular Shark Tank attendee as a teen in the 1990s, to bring you the action as it happens as accurately as possible. I am of course not in the stadium (though I did once watch a match there — Bafana Bafana against the hosts and eventual WC champs, in THAT 3-0 defeat with Pierre Issa's two goals ... at the wrong end) — but in my living room in Melville, Johannesburg, for now. Later I will be in the Arena office (unfortunately, I've cancelled my DStv subscription). If I make any mistakes on the finer rule points or terminology, don't shoot me ... but feel free to comment on Twitter: @marc_strydom
Liam Del Carme is in France for us — catch his match report and post-match analysis later and all his excellent coverage from the RWC, and all the other Arena Holdings coverage on TimesLIVE, TimesLIVE Premium and Sunday Times, here.
To follow — stay tuned for teams, match details and build-up ...
All the pools, results and fixtures here.
