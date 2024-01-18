Rugby

Former Bok flyhalf Jantjies handed four-year ban

18 January 2024 - 13:11 By Brandon Nel
Ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies during the 2021 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on November 13 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. File photo.
Image: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been slapped with a four-year ban from rugby after testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol.

The ban was announced on the South African Institute of Drug-Free Sport's (Saids) website.

According to the results, the date of violation was June 23 2023.

Jantjies' agent Anthony Johnson said his client was aware of the outcome.

“Elton would prefer not to engage with media and his legal team was working on the case,” he told The Herald exclusively.

“Yes, he is aware.”

In a previous statement, Jantjies said he had instructed his legal representation to assist in determining the source of the prohibited substance.

“It is with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport that a urine sample I had provided to them in June returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” Jantjies said.

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.”

Said's core focus is to tackle doping in sports to ensure a culture of ethics and fair play.

Clenbuterol is on the list of prohibited substances in many sports organisations due to its potential performance-enhancing effects. It is considered a banned substance because it can act as a bronchodilator, increasing airflow to the lungs.

