Boks flyhalf Elton Jantjies wants B sample to be tested after positive result for banned substance

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies faces a possible ban from rugby after testing positive for a banned substance, Clenbuterol.
Jantjies, who was part of the Boks training group in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup in France but didn’t make the final squad, confirmed a positive outcome from a test conducted by the SA Institute of Drug Free Sport in June.
In a statement published by Supersport.com, Jantjies said he has instructed his legal representation to assist in determining the source of the prohibited substance.
“It is with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” Jantjies said in the statement.
“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test.
Elton Jantjies breaks silence after Bok snub, seeks professional help to deal with mental health
“At this stage I can say little more about the matter, save that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence,” he said.
“This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends. I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course. For those who support me, thank you.”
SA Rugby said it had noted the statement.
"SA Rugby has noted the statement issued on behalf of Elton Jantjies and confirms it was advised of the adverse finding. A regulated process is now in train which we are bound to respect and allow to run its course without further comment or speculation," it said.
Jantjies has been at the centre of controversy after he was sent home from the national team's tour of Argentina because of an alleged affair with one of the back room staff members last year.
Before that he was charged and appeared in court for contravening the Civil Aviation Act.
