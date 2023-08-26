Rugby

Boks flyhalf Elton Jantjies wants B sample to be tested after positive result for banned substance

26 August 2023 - 17:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Springboks Elton Jantjies during the 2021 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Springboks Elton Jantjies during the 2021 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies faces a possible ban from rugby after testing positive for a banned substance, Clenbuterol. 

Jantjies, who was part of the Boks training group in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup in France but didn’t make the final squad, confirmed a positive outcome from a test conducted by the SA Institute of Drug Free Sport in June. 

In a statement published by Supersport.com, Jantjies said he has instructed his legal representation to assist in determining the source of the prohibited substance. 

“It is with no small amount of shock and sadness that I have to inform you that I received notification earlier this month, from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport, that a urine sample that I had provided to them in June, returned a positive test for a banned substance, Clenbuterol,” Jantjies said in the statement. 

“I have instructed legal representation to assist me in determining the source of the prohibited substance and I have instructed them to ask for my B sample to be tested and to launch an inquiry into the possible causes for the positive test. 

Elton Jantjies breaks silence after Bok snub, seeks professional help to deal with mental health

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has broken his silence since being omitted from the team for the outgoing end-of-year tour to Europe, saying he ...
Sport
10 months ago

“At this stage I can say little more about the matter, save that I assure all my supporters that I have not and never will deliberately take a banned substance, and that I will do everything in my power to prove my innocence,” he said. 

“This is another setback in what has been a very volatile time for me, but I shall overcome this with the support of my family and friends. I know that there will be those out there who doubt my innocence, but I hope to prove you wrong, in due course. For those who support me, thank you.” 

SA Rugby said it had noted the statement.

"SA Rugby has noted the statement issued on behalf of Elton Jantjies and confirms it was advised of the adverse finding. A regulated process is now in train which we are bound to respect and allow to run its course without further comment or speculation," it said.

Jantjies has been at the centre of controversy after he was sent home from the national team's tour of Argentina because of an alleged affair with one of the back room staff members last year. 

Before that he was charged and appeared in court for contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

MORE:

‘It’s going to be a big physical battle’: Siya Kolisi on tonight’s game against All Blacks

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says his team will “not hold back” in their Rugby World Cup warm-up game against the All Blacks at Twickenham Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Record-breaking Boks flex muscles to crush All Blacks in Twickenham

South Africa will march to the Rugby World Cup with the biggest spring in their step after recording their biggest win over their greatest rivals at ...
Sport
20 hours ago

All Blacks' Foster takes positives from record loss to Springboks

New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of prop Tyrel Lomax in the wake of their record 35-7 loss to South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Clash of heavy hitters: Boks throw caps in the ring for All Blacks dress rehearsal

What do you do on the eve of a Rugby World Cup that has already seen crippling, if not soul-destroying, injury play its cruel hand?
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Fernandes seals comeback win for Man Utd over Forest, Arsenal held to draw by ... Soccer
  2. Boks flyhalf Elton Jantjies wants B sample to be tested after positive result ... Rugby
  3. Fifa suspends Spain federation president for kissing player Soccer
  4. Verstappen on pole in Zandvoort for a third year in a row Motorsport
  5. Boxing SA boss removes 'unlicensed' ring announcer during tournament Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure