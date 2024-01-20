Stormers grind out win over Stade Français to qualify for Champions Cup knockout stages
The Stormers' scrum and some thrust from their bench helped smooth their path to the knock-out rounds of the Champions Cup in Paris on Saturday.
In a remarkable, match they made heavy weather of beating down the challenge of Stade Français but in the end prevailed 24-20.
The win secured them second place behind Leinster in their pool and a home match in the round of 16.
The visitors looked a little ragged and disjointed but their effort was re-energised once they called on their bench.
Their ball protection at the ruck was at times abysmal while the hosts were propelled forward by No8 Giovanni Habel-Kuffner through sheer force and scrumhalf Rory Kockott through judicious exploitation of space.
The Stormers scrum, however, remained potent and it was that facet that gave them the footing to secure victory.
In the build-up to the match, prop Ali Vermaak explained why the Stormers' scrum had retained its punch despite losing Steven Kitshoff in the off season and Frans Malherbe to injury.
Vermaak noted the Stormers still boasted vast experience in the propping department and that in no small measure has helped propel them to the top of the scrum penalty count in the United Rugby Championship.
In the Champions Cup too they have flexed their muscle and in the ninth minute they earned their first scrum penalty.
Manie Libbok banged the ball into the corner and from the ensuing lineout Herschel Jantjies broke blindside and scooted in at the corner.
At the start, however, they were caught cold in freezing conditions.
Stade Francais made a dream start from the kick-off.
The Stormers gathered the ball but failed to protect the ball after Warrick Gelant went to ground.
The men in pink counter rucked with intent, the turnover was secured and flank Andy Timo showed a turn of speed to run in the first try.
The conversion drifted wide.
Their discipline also let them down at times.
They had a penalty reversed which invited unwanted pressure on their goalline in the 24th minute and the hosts duly made them pay when centre Lester Etien ran in unopposed.
The Stormers failed to cash in when they were hot on the attack around the 35 minute mark.
They were thwarted by stubborn Stade Francais defence but the visitors' handling also let them down, most notably when hooker Joseph Dweba dropped the ball with the Stormers hot on the attack.
While Stade Francais just about maximised the opportunities that presented itself in the first half, the Stormers would have lamented the chances they failed to convert.
They had territorial advantage and more opportunities.
It meant the home team went into the break 15-10 up and they stretched that advantage when Mathieu Hirigoyen became their third try scorer.
It was only when the Stormers pressed their bench into action that they made inroads again.
Replacement prop Vasil Kakovin was yellow carded in the 66th after the Stormers again bossed the Stade Francais scrum deep in the red zone.
Three successive scrum penalties left referee Luke Pearce little alternative.
When two more scrum penalties in the same position ensued Clement Castets was also shown yellow.
With two Stade props in the bin the match took a farcical twist as the uncontested scrums became the order of the day and the match officials getting their head count wrong.
Eventually though Libbok, on the occasion of his 50th appearance for the franchise dotted down near the uprights to finally give the visitors the lead.
Scorers
Stade Francais (20) - Tries: Andy Timo, Lester Etien, Mathieu Hirigoyen. Conversion: Joris Segonds. Penalty: Segonds.
Stormers (24) - Tries: Herschel Jantjies, Ruben van Heerden, Hendre Stassen, Manie Libbok. Conversions: Libbok (2).