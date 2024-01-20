Donovan Ferreira and pace bowlers power Super Kings to first SA20 win

An unbeaten 77-run fifth wicket partnership between Donovan Ferreira and Moeen Ali enthralled a boisterous Bullring crowd and importantly ensured a first win for the Joburg Super Kings in this season’s SA20 here on Saturday night.

Amid another shrill cacophony and a non-stop demand from an overenthusiastic public address announcer for the crowd to ‘BELIEVE’ Ferreira with 56 not out off only 20 balls - the fastest 50 in the tournament - thrashed seven fours and three sixes, to ensure a superb start with the ball by Nandre Burger and Lizaad Willams earlier in the afternoon didn’t go to waste.

For periods in the Super Kings innings that looked like being the case as they made a sluggish start in pursuit of 168, a target the Pretoria Capitals achieved thanks to a battling 72 not out from Kyle Verrynne.

The Super Kings scored 39 runs in the power play for the loss of opener Faf du Plessis, who is not having as fruitful a tournament with the bat as last year, and Reeza Hendricks.