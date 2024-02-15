Plumtree still hopeful Sharks can make URC playoffs, sees real chance in Challenge Cup

The Sharks are likely to welcome back No 1 hooker Bongi Mbonambi for the first time this season but have lost the giant figure of Eben Etzebeth to a knee surgery. New signing Vincent Koch, who could add great firepower upfront, is yet to make an appearance for the Durbanites.
Plumtree, though, says he has not thrown in the towel yet and wants the players he has available to give their best to turn their URC season around — but a victory against the Stormers is a must if the Sharks are to achieve a top eight finish.
“We are looking for consistency in our performance to find some real confidence and belief in how we can play this game. At times we have shown that.
“We do have a lot of URC games to play and we feel we can still get up there on the table and hopefully qualify [for quarterfinals]. But the Challenge Cup provides a real opportunity for us.
“We’ve got a top-16 game and a quarterfinal and if we win that we go away to play in the semifinal.
“I’m certainly hoping by April, when those games take place, I’ve got a full strength side to pick from and some competition for some places in the team. That’s what we need and if we can get that, who knows what can happen in the season.
“It’s a long season and I do feel I have been handicapped by having a lot of injuries.”
Frustrated Sharks coach John Plumtree wants his side to use the United Rugby Championship (URC) meeting with the Stormers this weekend to tackle their vulnerabilities head-on.
The Sharks return to the URC hosting the Capetonians at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (5.05pm). The Durban franchise turns its focus to the URC after a good Challenge Cup run, where they have secured a home fixture for the round of 16.
The Sharks' URC campaign, though, has not taken off and they are rooted at the foot of the table with nine points from as many games.
They have recorded a single victory and a lot will need to change in the second half of the season if they are to finish in a respectable position.
Plumtree’s bid to make the Sharks a force to be reckoned with in the URC has met many challenges, including injuries to crucial and experienced players.
The Sharks have run some opponents close but somehow managed to throw away the game in the end, as was the case in their defeat to the Stormers away and the Lions at home.
“The first half against the Lions was probably the best rugby we’ve played and then the second half was the worst. How we’ve performed, we just haven’t found that real consistency we need,” Plumtree said.
“Down in Cape Town it was a real gutsy performance, a different type of game because it was built around pressure and aerial game and we really stood up.
“But the second half against the Lions was really disappointing for us — it was a step forward and a bit of a step backwards. So that’s the achilles heel for our team at the moment.”
Areas where Plumtree will want to see improvement include the scrums, mauls and stopping a maul. Their opponents seem to have identified those areas as the Sharks’ weakest points and exploited them.
“We have to be really strong in that department, we know we’ve got a really strong pack, but I haven’t been able to put that pack out in the park. We've got injuries to key players and that’s been the big frustration for me,” the coach said.
Six forwards had undergone surgery recently for injuries, he said.
“It's been pretty tough to have the depth that we needed upfront. In the future we will get that part right.”
